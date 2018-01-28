China U Ton : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (I) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (II) DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ᎴஷછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

(I) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(II) DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company").

Resignation of Executive Director

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that Mr. Li Qingli ("Mr. Li") has tendered his resignation as an executive director of the Company with effect from 28 January 2018 in order to focus his business commitments on Shijiazhuang Qiushi Communication Facilities Co., Ltd which requires more of his time and dedication. Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Li for his contribution to the Company during the tenure of his office.

Disposal of Mr. Li's Shares in the Company

The Company was informed by Mr. Li that Mr. Li (through himself and/or his holding companies) has disposed of 110,705,000 shares of the Company at the price ofHKD1.00 per share on 26 January 2018 (the "Disposal"), representing approximately 5.57% of the issued share capital of the Company. After the Disposal, Mr. Li ceased to be a shareholder of the Company.

By order of the Board

China U-Ton Holdings Limited

Jiang Changqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Changqing, Ms. Guo Aru, Mr. Zhao Feng and Ms. Ji Huifang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ge Lingyue; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Fanlin, Mr. Wang Haiyu and Ms. Li Xiaohui.