China U Ton : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6168)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Jiang Changqing (Chairman) Ms. Guo Aru

Mr. Zhao Feng Ms. Ji Huifang

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ge Lingyue

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Meng Fanlin

Mr. Wang Haiyu Ms. Li Xiaohui

The Board has set up three committees. The table below provides membership information of each Board Committee:

Board Committee

Audit Remuneration NominationDirector

CommitteeCommitteeCommittee

Mr. Meng Fanlin Mr. Wang Haiyu Ms. Li Xiaohui

M

M

C

M C

C M

M M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees M : Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 28 January 2018