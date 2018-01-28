China U Ton : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA U-TON HOLDINGS LIMITED
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6168)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China U-Ton Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Jiang Changqing (Chairman) Ms. Guo Aru
Mr. Zhao Feng Ms. Ji Huifang
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Ge Lingyue
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Meng Fanlin
Mr. Wang Haiyu Ms. Li Xiaohui
The Board has set up three committees. The table below provides membership information of each Board Committee:
Board Committee
Audit Remuneration NominationDirector
CommitteeCommitteeCommittee
Mr. Meng Fanlin Mr. Wang Haiyu Ms. Li Xiaohui
M
M
C
M C
C M
M M
Notes:
C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees M : Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 28 January 2018