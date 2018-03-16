China Unicom Beijing and Huawei Successfully Deploy a TSDN-based Government and Enterprise Private Line

BEIJING, CHINA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Unicom Beijing and Huawei have jointly announced their successful deployment of a multi-service optical transport network (MS-OTN) that is based on Transport-Software Defined Network (TSDN) technology. This TSDN+MS-OTN solution provides high-quality private lines for government and enterprise customers. The solution will help China Unicom Beijing provide more secure, reliable, agile, and flexible private line connection services for government and enterprise customers, enhancing the operator's competitiveness in the private line market.



The advent of the digital age has spurred leading global operators to develop network transformation strategies. China Unicom is a pioneer in this undertaking. In September 2015, China Unicom released its next-generation CUBE-Net 2.0 network architecture as its network transformation strategy for openly handling the challenges of future network operations. This TSDN-based government and enterprise private line represents an important outcome for China Unicom Beijing in proactively exploring services and developing network architecture innovations. The line features low latency, high security and reliability, agility, and elasticity.

Private line services are an important revenue source and a valued market for China Unicom Beijing. High-value private line customers, such as government organizations and enterprises, place ever-increasing requirements on private lines, including faster service rollout, higher reliability, and higher security. Enhancing the quality of premium private lines and improving the satisfaction of professional customers are major challenges confronting China Unicom Beijing.

To better serve their government and enterprise customers, China Unicom Beijing chose Huawei as a partner in the joint deployment of the TSDN+MS-OTN network. This network moves MS-OTN from the metro core layer and aggregation layer to central office (CO) nodes, covering major government organizations and enterprise branches while allowing fast access. The MS-OTN network can easily meet the requirements of multiple types of services (SDH, packet, and OTN) and 2M to 100G service bandwidth requirements. The Huawei Agile Controller-Transport is used as the controller of the TSDN network to support central management of network-wide resources and visualization of global resources, providing quick provisioning of private lines in E2E mode. The TSDN+MS-OTN solution provides a variety of functions such as low latency, minimum-latency path selection, TSDN+ASON high reliability, bandwidth on demand (BoD), and bandwidth calendaring (scheduled bandwidth adjustment). These functions will help attract more customers from financial organizations, government organizations, and enterprises to China Unicom Beijing.

The TSDN+MS-OTN solution deployed by China Unicom Beijing has provisioned hundreds of private line services. Approximately 100,000 private line services that are currently carried by traditional MSTP networks have been slated to be gradually migrated to the new MS-OTN network. In addition, the Agile Controller-Transport uses northbound RESTful API protocols that comply with the IETF ACTN standard. By supporting interconnection between the Agile Controller-Transport and an upper-layer service system this solution transforms the traditional rigid network to an automatic private line bearer network that delivers unified scheduling of global resources, fast service provisioning, flexible bandwidth adjustment, elasticity, and openness. The TSDN+MS-OTN network provides higher agility, flexibility, reliability, and gives enterprise customers more SLA choices.

Huawei TSDN has been commercially implemented in many networks throughout Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China, and other regions, receiving acclaim from customers.

