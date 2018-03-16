Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei Successfully Deploy a TSDN-based Government and Enterprise Private Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:27pm CET

BEIJING, CHINA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Unicom Beijing and Huawei have jointly announced their successful deployment of a multi-service optical transport network (MS-OTN) that is based on Transport-Software Defined Network (TSDN) technology. This TSDN+MS-OTN solution provides high-quality private lines for government and enterprise customers. The solution will help China Unicom Beijing provide more secure, reliable, agile, and flexible private line connection services for government and enterprise customers, enhancing the operator's competitiveness in the private line market.

The advent of the digital age has spurred leading global operators to develop network transformation strategies. China Unicom is a pioneer in this undertaking. In September 2015, China Unicom released its next-generation CUBE-Net 2.0 network architecture as its network transformation strategy for openly handling the challenges of future network operations. This TSDN-based government and enterprise private line represents an important outcome for China Unicom Beijing in proactively exploring services and developing network architecture innovations. The line features low latency, high security and reliability, agility, and elasticity. 

 Private line services are an important revenue source and a valued market for China Unicom Beijing. High-value private line customers, such as government organizations and enterprises, place ever-increasing requirements on private lines, including faster service rollout, higher reliability, and higher security. Enhancing the quality of premium private lines and improving the satisfaction of professional customers are major challenges confronting China Unicom Beijing.

To better serve their government and enterprise customers, China Unicom Beijing chose Huawei as a partner in the joint deployment of the TSDN+MS-OTN network. This network moves MS-OTN from the metro core layer and aggregation layer to central office (CO) nodes, covering major government organizations and enterprise branches while allowing fast access. The MS-OTN network can easily meet the requirements of multiple types of services (SDH, packet, and OTN) and 2M to 100G service bandwidth requirements. The Huawei Agile Controller-Transport is used as the controller of the TSDN network to support central management of network-wide resources and visualization of global resources, providing quick provisioning of private lines in E2E mode. The TSDN+MS-OTN solution provides a variety of functions such as low latency, minimum-latency path selection, TSDN+ASON high reliability, bandwidth on demand (BoD), and bandwidth calendaring (scheduled bandwidth adjustment). These functions will help attract more customers from financial organizations, government organizations, and enterprises to China Unicom Beijing.

The TSDN+MS-OTN solution deployed by China Unicom Beijing has provisioned hundreds of private line services. Approximately 100,000 private line services that are currently carried by traditional MSTP networks have been slated to be gradually migrated to the new MS-OTN network. In addition, the Agile Controller-Transport uses northbound RESTful API protocols that comply with the IETF ACTN standard. By supporting interconnection between the Agile Controller-Transport and an upper-layer service system this solution transforms the traditional rigid network to an automatic private line bearer network that delivers unified scheduling of global resources, fast service provisioning, flexible bandwidth adjustment, elasticity, and openness. The TSDN+MS-OTN network provides higher agility, flexibility, reliability, and gives enterprise customers more SLA choices.

 Huawei TSDN has been commercially implemented in many networks throughout Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China, and other regions, receiving acclaim from customers.

-

About Huawei 

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. 

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

About China Unicom Beijing

China Unicom Beijing is a Beijing subsidiary of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China Unicom). 

•        It is responsible for the construction and operation of communications networks in Beijing. 

•        It offers mobile communication services, fixed communication services, broadband network access services, and various value-added telecom services. 

•        It provides a large number of local, cross-province, and cross-regional units, groups, and industry departments with private line and video conferencing service access, and technical support and business services in national networking consulting, design, maintenance, and construction. It has users of circuit and bandwidth lease and VPN services across the world. 

Located in the capital of China, the company comprehensively and efficiently undertakes the construction and maintenance of China Unicom's various network hub centers and network international egress hub centers.


Huawei
Sylvie Su
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pKENTUCKY BANCSHARES : KY/ Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
02:28p+7% CAGR GROWTH TO BE ACHIEVED BY MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATORS (MVNO) MARKET ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH : Key players profiled in this report are: LycaMobile, Virgin Mobile, Truphone, TracFone, Boost Mobile, FRiENDi, Giffgaff, Lebara, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, UPP Wireless, GIV Mobile, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Net10 Wireless, RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless
AQ
02:28pADVANCE AUTO PARTS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Advance Auto Parts, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
02:28pGlobal and Chinese Latanoprost Industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:27pCATERPILLAR : latest restructuring move could cut 880 jobs
RE
02:27pRocket Internet explores IPO of online shopping group Jumia - sources
RE
02:27pA.M. Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company
BU
02:26pMARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Responds to FERC Announcement
AQ
02:26pMartin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement
GL
02:26pGreg Miller of Wellesley Asset Management Ranked Massachusetts’ Top Financial Advisor by Barron’s – #1 for the 4th Year in a Row
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5CME GROUP : CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.