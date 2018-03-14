China Wastewater Treatment Market 2016-2022: Major Players are Beijing Capital, Caprari, The Dow Chemical, Graco, ITT, Originwater, Sulzer and Watts Water Technologies

The report forecasts the size of the Chinese wastewater treatment market in current U.S. dollars in value terms for each application, technology, and region from 2016 through 2022. The markets of pumps, valves, plastic pipes, and chemicals used in wastewater treatment in China are also analyzed and discussed.
Report Includes:
Analyses of Chinese market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Analysis of the Chinese wastewater treatment market by technology type, applications, and by region
Insight into the industry structure covering major companies and their market shares, trends in price, and other factors influencing demand
Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Beijing Capital Co. Ltd., Caprari S.p.A., The Dow Chemical Co., Graco Inc., ITT Corp., Originwater, Sulzer and Watts Water Technologies
Key Highlights:
The Chinese wastewater treatment market should reach $58.2 billion by 2022 from $42.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022.
The residential/commercial end-user segment of Chinese wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $20.4 billion in 2017 to $29.3 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.5% for the period 2017-2022.
The agricultural end-user segment of Chinese wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2017 to $4.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.3% for the period 2017-2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related Research Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
Market Highlights and Fastest Growing Segments
Biomembrane Process Wastewater Treatment Market
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market
Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Towns and Villages
The Three Gorges Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin Wastewater Treatment Market
Residential Wastewater Treatment Market in the Middle and Upper Yellow River Basin
Coal Mining and Washing Market
3 Market and Technology Background
Market Background
Technology Background
Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Treatment
Technologies
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Oxidation Ditch
Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic
Conventional Activated Sludge Process
Sequencing Batch Reactor Activated Sludge Process
Biomembrane Process
Anoxic Oxic
Other Wastewater Treatment Technologies
5 Market Breakdown by End User
Wastewater Treatment Volume
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market in China
Chinese Chemical Wastewater Treatment Market
Chinese Market of Ferrous Metal Mining, Smelting and Calendering Wastewater Treatment
Chinese Papermaking Wastewater Treatment Market
Chinese Textile Wastewater Treatment Market
Chinese Food Wastewater Treatment Market
Chinese Coal Mining Wastewater Treatment Market
Chinese Power Industry Wastewater Treatment Market
Chinese Petroleum Processing, Coking and Fission Fuel Processing Wastewater Treatment Market
Other Industrial Wastewater Treatment Markets in China
Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in China
Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Cities in China
Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Counties in China
Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Towns in China
Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Villages in China
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market in China
6 Market Breakdown by Product
Market Basis
Fixed Assets Investment
Consumables
The Chinese Wastewater Treatment Market by Product
The Chinese Sewer Pipe Market
The Chinese Pump Market for Wastewater Treatment
The Chinese Valve Market for Wastewater Treatment
The Chinese Chemical Market for Wastewater Treatment
The Markets of Wastewater Sludge Treatment and Water and Coal Consumption
7 Market Breakdown by Region
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Middle and Lower Yangtze River Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Haihe River Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Huaihe River Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Three Gorges Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Middle and Upper Yellow River Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Taihu Lake Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Liaohe River Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Songhua River Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Danjiangkou Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Chao Lake Basin
Wastewater Treatment Market of the Dian Lake Basin
