China Wastewater Treatment Market 2016-2022: Major Players are Beijing Capital, Caprari, The Dow Chemical, Graco, ITT, Originwater, Sulzer and Watts Water Technologies

The report forecasts the size of the Chinese wastewater treatment market in current U.S. dollars in value terms for each application, technology, and region from 2016 through 2022. The markets of pumps, valves, plastic pipes, and chemicals used in wastewater treatment in China are also analyzed and discussed.



Report Includes:

Analyses of Chinese market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the Chinese wastewater treatment market by technology type, applications, and by region

Insight into the industry structure covering major companies and their market shares, trends in price, and other factors influencing demand

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Beijing Capital Co. Ltd., Caprari S.p.A., The Dow Chemical Co., Graco Inc., ITT Corp., Originwater, Sulzer and Watts Water Technologies

Key Highlights:

The Chinese wastewater treatment market should reach $58.2 billion by 2022 from $42.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022.

The residential/commercial end-user segment of Chinese wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $20.4 billion in 2017 to $29.3 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.5% for the period 2017-2022.

The agricultural end-user segment of Chinese wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2017 to $4.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.3% for the period 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Research Reports

2 Summary and Highlights

Market Highlights and Fastest Growing Segments

Biomembrane Process Wastewater Treatment Market

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market

Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Towns and Villages

The Three Gorges Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin Wastewater Treatment Market

Residential Wastewater Treatment Market in the Middle and Upper Yellow River Basin

Coal Mining and Washing Market

3 Market and Technology Background

Market Background

Technology Background

Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Treatment

Technologies

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Oxidation Ditch

Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic

Conventional Activated Sludge Process

Sequencing Batch Reactor Activated Sludge Process

Biomembrane Process

Anoxic Oxic

Other Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5 Market Breakdown by End User

Wastewater Treatment Volume

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market in China

Chinese Chemical Wastewater Treatment Market

Chinese Market of Ferrous Metal Mining, Smelting and Calendering Wastewater Treatment

Chinese Papermaking Wastewater Treatment Market

Chinese Textile Wastewater Treatment Market

Chinese Food Wastewater Treatment Market

Chinese Coal Mining Wastewater Treatment Market

Chinese Power Industry Wastewater Treatment Market

Chinese Petroleum Processing, Coking and Fission Fuel Processing Wastewater Treatment Market

Other Industrial Wastewater Treatment Markets in China

Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in China

Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Cities in China

Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Counties in China

Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Towns in China

Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Villages in China

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market in China

6 Market Breakdown by Product

Market Basis

Fixed Assets Investment

Consumables

The Chinese Wastewater Treatment Market by Product

The Chinese Sewer Pipe Market

The Chinese Pump Market for Wastewater Treatment

The Chinese Valve Market for Wastewater Treatment

The Chinese Chemical Market for Wastewater Treatment

The Markets of Wastewater Sludge Treatment and Water and Coal Consumption

7 Market Breakdown by Region

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Middle and Lower Yangtze River Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Haihe River Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Huaihe River Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Three Gorges Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Middle and Upper Yellow River Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Taihu Lake Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Liaohe River Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Songhua River Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Danjiangkou Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Chao Lake Basin

Wastewater Treatment Market of the Dian Lake Basin

8 Company Profiles

Beijing Capital Co. Ltd.

Beijing Drainage Group Co. Ltd.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited

Berlinwasser Holding AG

Caprari S.P.A.

Chongqing Water Group

Graco Inc.

Hyflux Ltd.

Interchina Water Treatment Co. Ltd.

ITT Corp.

Jiangxi Hongcheng Waterworks Co. Ltd.

Lenzing Technik Gmbh

Originwater

Penyao Group

Siic Environment Holdings Ltd.

Sound Environment Tiomin Resources Inc.

Suez

Sulzer

Thames Water

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited

Veolia Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Zenit Asia-Pacific

9 Appendix: Glossary



