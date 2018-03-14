Log in
China Wastewater Treatment Market 2016-2022: Major Players are Beijing Capital, Caprari, The Dow Chemical, Graco, ITT, Originwater, Sulzer and Watts Water Technologies

03/14/2018 | 10:57am CET

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Chinese Market for Wastewater Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the size of the Chinese wastewater treatment market in current U.S. dollars in value terms for each application, technology, and region from 2016 through 2022. The markets of pumps, valves, plastic pipes, and chemicals used in wastewater treatment in China are also analyzed and discussed.

Report Includes:

  • Analyses of Chinese market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
  • Analysis of the Chinese wastewater treatment market by technology type, applications, and by region
  • Insight into the industry structure covering major companies and their market shares, trends in price, and other factors influencing demand
  • Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Beijing Capital Co. Ltd., Caprari S.p.A., The Dow Chemical Co., Graco Inc., ITT Corp., Originwater, Sulzer and Watts Water Technologies

Key Highlights:

  • The Chinese wastewater treatment market should reach $58.2 billion by 2022 from $42.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022.
  • The residential/commercial end-user segment of Chinese wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $20.4 billion in 2017 to $29.3 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.5% for the period 2017-2022.
  • The agricultural end-user segment of Chinese wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2017 to $4.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.3% for the period 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Research Reports

2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Highlights and Fastest Growing Segments
  • Biomembrane Process Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Towns and Villages
  • The Three Gorges Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Residential Wastewater Treatment Market in the Middle and Upper Yellow River Basin
  • Coal Mining and Washing Market

3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Background
  • Technology Background
  • Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Treatment
  • Technologies

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Oxidation Ditch
  • Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic
  • Conventional Activated Sludge Process
  • Sequencing Batch Reactor Activated Sludge Process
  • Biomembrane Process
  • Anoxic Oxic
  • Other Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Wastewater Treatment Volume
  • Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market in China
  • Chinese Chemical Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Chinese Market of Ferrous Metal Mining, Smelting and Calendering Wastewater Treatment
  • Chinese Papermaking Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Chinese Textile Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Chinese Food Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Chinese Coal Mining Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Chinese Power Industry Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Chinese Petroleum Processing, Coking and Fission Fuel Processing Wastewater Treatment Market
  • Other Industrial Wastewater Treatment Markets in China
  • Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in China
  • Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Cities in China
  • Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Counties in China
  • Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Towns in China
  • Residential/Commercial Wastewater Treatment Market in Villages in China
  • Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market in China

6 Market Breakdown by Product

  • Market Basis
  • Fixed Assets Investment
  • Consumables
  • The Chinese Wastewater Treatment Market by Product
  • The Chinese Sewer Pipe Market
  • The Chinese Pump Market for Wastewater Treatment
  • The Chinese Valve Market for Wastewater Treatment
  • The Chinese Chemical Market for Wastewater Treatment
  • The Markets of Wastewater Sludge Treatment and Water and Coal Consumption

7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Middle and Lower Yangtze River Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Haihe River Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Huaihe River Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Three Gorges Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Middle and Upper Yellow River Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Taihu Lake Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Liaohe River Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Songhua River Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Danjiangkou Reservoir and Upper Reaches Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Chao Lake Basin
  • Wastewater Treatment Market of the Dian Lake Basin

8 Company Profiles

  • Beijing Capital Co. Ltd.
  • Beijing Drainage Group Co. Ltd.
  • Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited
  • Berlinwasser Holding AG
  • Caprari S.P.A.
  • Chongqing Water Group
  • Graco Inc.
  • Hyflux Ltd.
  • Interchina Water Treatment Co. Ltd.
  • ITT Corp.
  • Jiangxi Hongcheng Waterworks Co. Ltd.
  • Lenzing Technik Gmbh
  • Originwater
  • Penyao Group
  • Siic Environment Holdings Ltd.
  • Sound Environment Tiomin Resources Inc.
  • Suez
  • Sulzer
  • Thames Water
  • The Dow Chemical Co.
  • The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
  • Veolia Water Technologies
  • Watts Water Technologies
  • Xylem Inc.
  • Zenit Asia-Pacific

9 Appendix: Glossary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p6bb7/china_wastewater?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Water Treatment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
