China Water Soluble Polymers Markets 2007-2017 & 2018-2022 & 2027 - Research and Markets

01/15/2018 | 06:27pm CET

The "Water Soluble Polymers Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Water Soluble Polymers has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Water Soluble Polymers Industry Assessments

IV. Water Soluble Polymers Production & Demand

V. Water Soluble Polymers Demand By Market

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Water Soluble Polymers Producer Directory

Companies Mentioned

  • Suzhou Xinri Fine Chemical Limited Company
  • Shanxi Jinin Chemical Factory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j9r494/china_water?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
