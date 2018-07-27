Log in
China Yu Tian : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

07/27/2018 | 04:02am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Yu Tian Holdings Limited 中國宇天控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8230)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Yu Tian Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 8 August 2018, for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and recommending the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of

China Yu Tian Holdings Limited

Wang Jindong

Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wang Jindong, Ms. Wang Xuemei, Mr. Tang Xiguang and Mr. Zhao Haibo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheng Bo, Mr. Huang Zhiwei and Mr. Wang Zhonghua.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the website of the Stock Exchange atwww.hkexnews.hkfor at least seven days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company atwww.hkgg.hk.

Disclaimer

China Yu Tian Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:01:04 UTC
