Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China a rising G20 concern, currencies stable - U.S. Treasury's Malpass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 04:29pm CET
David Malpass, Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, gestures during the 2018 G20 Conference in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury's top economic diplomat said on Sunday that China's move away from market liberalisation was an increasing concern for world economies as currency stability meant that exchange rate issues needed less attention in the G20 and other international forums.

David Malpass, Undersecretary for International Affairs, told an Institute of International Finance conference that what he called an increasing amount of state control over China's economy, coupled with the end of term limits for President Xi Jinping, was "worrisome to the world."

"We see that in the G20 process and the G7 process, and recognising that having such a big economy in the world move away from markets has not been good for us and the world and will continue to cause difficulty," Malpass said at the IIF conference in Buenos Aires that coincides with a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

"Our invitation is for the world to recognise this and also for China to recognise this commercially and move towards freedom and market orientation," he added.

A U.S. Treasury official said last week that the United States would try to garner support at the G20 meeting to push back state subsidies and other economic policies.

Malpass also criticized China's investment rules that restrict access for foreign firms, saying this "makes it very hard for the world to invest in China" in ways that are compatible with the investor country's laws.

"This is completely an unworkable and non-reciprocal arrangement," he said.

However, Malpass did not specifically mention the Trump administration's "Section 301" investigation into China's intellectual property practices, including investment policies that effectively require technology transfers to Chinese joint venture partners. The Trump administration is considering hefty tariffs and U.S. investment restrictions to try to force changes in these policies.

Malpass said the Treasury has ended a formal economic discussion process with China known as the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue because it failed to produce results in reviving China's move towards market liberalisation. But Trump administration officials, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, were engaging senior Chinese officials in private, personal discussions "in order to try to bring the focus back to market liberalisation."

Regarding currencies, Malpass said that relative stability, partly brought about by broad global growth, had lessened the need for intensive discussions on the matter.

"One of the things we have is synchronized global growth and the currencies are relatively stable, so that is part of good policies in many countries around the world and that encourages growth and investment," Malpass said. "So I think we have a context where there's less criticality to the discussion of the exchange rates."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08pG20 watchdog focuses on rules review, holds fire on cryptocurrencies
RE
06:01pCongress Braces for Battle Over Massive Spending Bill
DJ
05:36pECB's Knot highly confident euro zone inflation will hit target
RE
05:26pArgentina, Germany want to keep pledge for free trade at G20 summit
RE
04:55pGermany keen for dialogue with U.S. on trade, finance minister tells ARD
RE
04:29pChina a rising G20 concern, currencies stable - U.S. Treasury's Malpass
RE
04:17pChina to appoint Yi Gang as new central bank governor - WSJ
RE
04:14pGermany warns U.S. against trying to divide EU on trade
RE
03:55pU.S. Tariffs to Be in Spotlight at G-20 Summit
DJ
03:15pA Deeper Look at the Flattening Yield Curve
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Ten years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
3OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Correction to story about VW's CEO comments on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.