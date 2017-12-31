Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

China central bank chief reiterates prudent monetary policy for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 10:04am CET
FILE PHOTO: China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaks during a session on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China will maintain prudent monetary policy and reasonable loan growth in 2018, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published on Sunday.

In a new year's message, Governor Zhou said that in 2017 the People's Bank of China (PBOC) had strengthened macro-economic controls, deepened financial reform, prevented systemic financial risks and promoted finance to serve the real economy.

In 2018, the central bank will continue its prudent policy and maintain reasonable monetary credit and social financing growth, Zhou added.

China's central bank pledged on Friday to maintain its "prudent and neutral" monetary policy and to use policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably stable.

Analysts expect the PBOC to keep policy slightly tight in 2018 - even as that has lifted market rates to multi-year highs - to support a broader deleveraging drive to contain risks in the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04p IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : ISU Looking To Bounce Back Against Texas
03:54p ALABAMA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY : Some Wintry Precipitation Today, Bitterly Cold Temperatures This Week
03:19p AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS : An Academy for Technology
01:26p SIEMENS TO GAUGE INTEREST OF STATE FUNDS IN HEALTHINEERS IPO : Ceo
01:15pDJLow Treasury Yields Expected to Persist in New Year
01:15pDJA Blockbuster and Online Fees Juice China's Box Office
12:09p MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS ...TENDER REF. : Cft/log /397/2017/ajf
10:04a China central bank chief reiterates prudent monetary policy for 2018
08:59a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 31 December 2017
08:59a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China lowers import duties for donkey skin
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : German lawmaker blasts EU for opp..
2SIEMENS TO GAUGE INTEREST OF STATE FUNDS IN HEALTHINEERS IPO: CEO
3LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : Slowdown in personal computing device sales in MEA market
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : UK may use taxes to get tech giants to do more to fight extremism, minister says
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : achieves largest order intake in India in one year with new 96 MW order

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.