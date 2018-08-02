China's HNA Group announces management reshuffle

Current HNA Group Chief Executive Adam Tan has been named chairman of HNA International, a position previously held by late HNA Group chairman Wang Jian, HNA Group said in a statement. Dennis Chen will serve as HNA Group's chief investment officer and executive chairman of HNA International.

"These changes will help us meet our commitment to refocus around our core aviation and tourism and logistics businesses," HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng said in the statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)