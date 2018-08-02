Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's HNA Group announces management reshuffle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:52am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group announced on Thursday a management reshuffle including the appointment of a new chief investment officer for the group.

Current HNA Group Chief Executive Adam Tan has been named chairman of HNA International, a position previously held by late HNA Group chairman Wang Jian, HNA Group said in a statement. Dennis Chen will serve as HNA Group's chief investment officer and executive chairman of HNA International.

"These changes will help us meet our commitment to refocus around our core aviation and tourism and logistics businesses," HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng said in the statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aCHINESE BIOTECH BEIGENE RAISES $903 MILLION IN HK'S FIRST SECONDARY LISTING UNDER NEW RULES : sources
RE
06:51aChinese biotech BeiGene raises $903 million in Hong Kong's first secondary listing under new rules - sources
RE
06:49aCHINA'S PROPERTY OUTBOUND INVESTMENT IN FIRST-HALF HITS LOWEST SINCE 2015 : property consultancy
RE
06:37aAVA AGRI FOOD & VETERINARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPOR : Man fined $12,800 for illegally importing and keeping tarantulas
PU
06:12aChina's HNA explores sale of Radisson Hotel Group - Bloomberg
RE
06:02aILLINOIS SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Elects New Leadership at Annual Meeting
PU
05:52aChina's HNA Group announces management reshuffle
RE
05:37aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : ACCC report finds improved gas market conditions – now time to remove supply restrictions
PU
05:35aTrump's overture to emerging Asia drowned out by trade war
RE
05:32aOil steadies to trade higher after losses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2TESLA : Tesla flags promise of profit as Model 3 production steadies
3Sonos IPO prices below range amid muted investor reception
4ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.