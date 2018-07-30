China's Laser Industry 2018-2022 - In 2017, the Market Size of Laser Devices in China Exceeded $3 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Research Report on China's Laser Industry, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China started late on the laser industry. With the speedy development of equipment manufacturing industry, China's laser industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

China is an active manufacturing market and a major market of industrial laser equipment. The industrial laser industry has become a high-profile industry and achieved fast market growth in China because of the country's macroeconomic development, manufacturing upgrading and policy support.

In 2015, China overtook Europe as the world's largest laser consumer market for laser devices for the first time. In 2017, the market size of laser devices in China exceeded USD 3 billion, accounting for about 1/3 of the global market.

At present, lasers are mainly applied in downstream industries such as laser processing and medical treatment. In 2017, scientific research and development accounted for 12% of the total applications, material processing accounted for 32%, communications accounted for 12%, information application accounted for 14%, medical application accounted for 20%, and measurement and other applications accounted for 9% and 1% respectively.

Central China, the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Rim have grown into important global laser industry bases as well as clusters of laser enterprises, laser research institutions and laser application factories which have built a complete industry chain composed of basic laser materials, laser optical devices, laser devices, laser kits, laser application development systems and public service platforms. The increasingly mature industrial supporting system gives market support to and is conducive to the sound development of China's laser industry.

Meanwhile, traditional manufacturing is entering a key period of transformation and upgrading with maturing technologies such as Internet of things, cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence as well as the strategies of "Industry 4.0" and "Made in China 2025". The concepts of "smart factory", "digitization" and "intelligent manufacturing" are being put into practice. Industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing has greatly promoted the development of China's laser industry. It is expected that China's laser industry will continue to grow from 2018 to 2022.

Topics Covered

Development environment of China's laser industry

Supply and demand in China's laser industry

Market competition in China's laser industry

Major downstream applications of the laser industry

Analysis on major laser enterprises

Driving forces and market opportunities for China's laser industry, 2018-2022

Prospect of China's laser industry, 2018-2022

Key Topics Covered

1 Overview of China's Laser Industry

2 Analysis on China's Laser Industry Chain

3 Analysis on Import and Export of China's Laser Industry

4 Market Analysis on Downstream Applications of China's Laser Industry

5 Competition Pattern of China's Laser Industry

6 Analysis on Leading Laser Enterprises and Research Institutes in China

7 Forecast on Development of China's Laser Industry, 2018-2022

