China's Shrinking Trade Surplus Unlikely to Impress Trump -- The Outlook

By Lingling Wei

BEIJING--For years, China has sold much more to the world than it has bought. Now, that imbalance is shrinking, helping Chinese leadership argue it no longer pursues a mercantilist policy.

Official data set to be released Aug. 6, economists say, likely will show China's current account, which measures its transactions with the rest of the world, was in deficit for the six months ending in June, essentially meaning it imported more than it exported. Macquarie Capital Ltd.'s economist Larry Hu estimates the deficit was $24 billion, largely occurring in the first quarter. It would be the first half-yearly deficit since the country joined the global trading system in 2001.

Increased imports of foreign oil, iron ore and other commodities, along with greater spending by Chinese companies on foreign financial and software services, drove the turn.

For the year overall, economists still expect China to run a current-account surplus, to the tune of $100 billion, as weakening growth leads to reduced Chinese purchases from abroad. But that surplus would represent less than 1% of China's gross economic product, its smallest surplus since 1995.

By comparison, China's current-account surplus reached nearly 10% of GDP in 2007. The ratio has been declining since then and firms including Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered estimate that such a surplus will further drop to 0.5% of GDP in 2019.

"It's a sea change," says Mr. Hu, a Hong Kong-based economist with Macquarie. "China can use the narrowing current-account surplus as evidence that it doesn't have a mercantilist policy of keeping the yuan artificially cheap to gain a leg up on global trade."

Pressured by its trading partners, China allowed the yuan to appreciate almost 40% against a basket of currencies beginning in 2007, a trend that reversed in mid-2015, when China's central bank devalued the currency by almost 2%. The Chinese currency has weakened more against both the basket of currencies and the dollar in recent weeks.

Beijing is pointing to the fall in its trade surplus--and the swing into a deficit in the first quarter of the year--as evidence that it is following through on a plan to drive its economy more through consumption, rather than exports and investments.

"The near-balance in our current account reflects the domestic economy's shift toward high-quality growth," says Wang Chunying, spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Official data show consumption contributed to 78.5% of China's economic growth in the first half of the year, compared with only 36% in 2005. A sign of growing spending by Chinese consumers: On last year's Singles Day, a one-day sales event championed by China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, the company raked in $25 billion of sales within 24 hours, a 40% increase from last year.

The trend, at least for now, is unlikely to impress President Trump, who focuses on the U.S.'s ever-widening trade deficit with China and is waging a trade battle aimed at narrowing that.

Some economists and analysts argue China is hardly rebalancing. The country's status as the world's factory floor--meaning it purchases raw materials and components from overseas and then assembles and ships the final products out--remains little changed, they say. Moreover, they argue, the recent shift in China's current account is mainly because of rising commodity prices, which push up China's import costs.

Excluding the country's imports of commodities such as oil and iron ore, China's current-account surplus this year is near the top of its historical range, calculates Robin Brooks, chief economist at Washington-based Institute of International Finance. "That shows little rebalancing," Mr. Brooks says.

China runs big deficits with commodity producers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, and with countries like South Korea and Japan, where China purchases electronic components like displays and memory chips to put together smartphones. Its surplus with the U.S., on the other hand, continues to widen, fueled by strong American demand and most recently, Chinese exporters accelerating deliveries to avoid U.S. tariffs.

China's merchandise surplus with the U.S. almost doubled to $276 billion in 2017 from the height of the global financial crisis in 2009, according to Chinese statistics. The U.S. represents two thirds of China's trade surplus with the entire world. (U.S. data show that its goods deficit with China was $375 billion last year. The discrepancy is because U.S. data include Chinese products shipped via Hong Kong, while the Chinese data don't.)

Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former top U.S. Treasury official, says China's shifting current account fails to capture the pressure China continues to place on global manufacturers through subsidies to its own state firms and what he calls the overall "buy China" policy. Such policies, Mr. Setser says, have made it harder for foreign companies to sell products such as aircraft and high-end medical equipment into China.

"China's surplus in manufactured goods remains large," he says. "That's what is driving U.S. and global concerns."