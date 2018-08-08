China's Trade Surplus Shrank in July

BEIJING--China's trade surplus narrowed sharply last month, with imports surging as trade tensions with the U.S. escalated.

China reported a trade surplus of $28.05 billion in July, compared with a surplus of $41.61 billion a month earlier, the General Administration of Customs said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a surplus of $39.10 billion.

Exports rose 12.2% from a year earlier following June's 11.3% increase, customs data showed. The economists polled had forecast the value of shipments overseas to grow 10%.

Imports were up 27.3% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from a 14.1% increase the previous month and beating the poll's forecast of a 15.3% gain.

China's trade surplus with the U.S. narrowed to $28.09 billion in July from a record monthly high of $28.90 billion in June, data showed.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration completed plans to impose new tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports to punish Beijing for its trading practices, bringing the total value of products covered by the duties to $50 billion by the end of the month.

China's cabinet last week released a list of $60 billion of U.S. goods to hit with tariffs. The planned levies, on imports ranging from farm products and machinery to chemicals, range from 5% to 25%. The planned Chinese penalties come on top of the tariffs on $50 billion in American goods on which Beijing already has imposed or said it would impose.

--Liyan Qi