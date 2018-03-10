Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says U.S. soybeans 'prime target' over tariffs: trade group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 12:25am CET

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chinese officials have said U.S. soybeans are a prime target for retaliation against tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on steel and aluminum imports, according to the American Soybean Association.

Farm groups have long feared that China, which imports more than third of all U.S. soybeans, could slow their purchases of agricultural products, heaping more pain on the struggling U.S. farm sector.

Warnings to the soybean growers group about their product being used as a target in trade disputes were made last year, group officials told Reuters on Friday.

They came up in talks between the American Soybean Association's leaders and officials at the Chinese embassy in Washington and in conversations between Chinese officials and U.S. soybean farmers, when the farmers were on a trip to China last fall, according to the group.

"We have heard directly from the Chinese that U.S. soybeans are prime targets for retaliation," the trade group said in a statement. "The idea that we’re the only game in town, and these partners have no choice but to purchase from the U.S. is flatly wrong."

Officials declined to elaborate further. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

President Donald Trump signed executive orders last spring that called on the Department of Commerce to investigate whether imports of steel and aluminum were compromising U.S. national security, the soybean group said.

U.S. agriculture trade groups have sharply criticized the White House's push to move ahead this week with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum, warning that retaliatory actions could target U.S. exports of grain and oilseeds.

China's Ministry of Commerce last month launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation, potentially leading to hefty tariffs on imports of the ingredient used in livestock feed and the fiery Chinese liquor baijiu.

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown)

By P.J. Huffstutter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aMissouri aluminum smelter to restart after tariff, utility relief
RE
02:15aAustralia to secure exemption from U.S. tariffs
RE
02:02aAustralia to secure exemption from U.S. tariffs
RE
01:43aHow Trump’s tariffs morphed from 'no exemptions' to carve-outs galore
RE
01:38aHow Trump’s tariffs morphed from ‘no exemptions’ to carve-outs galore
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:54aBITCOIN 101 : Cryptocurrency classes are cropping up at area colleges
AQ
12:36aU.S. eases way to more tariff exemptions under pressure from allies
RE
12:29aU.S. Hiring Surges, With 313,000 Jobs; Unemployment Flat -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALZGITTER AG : SALZGITTER : U.S. eases way to more tariff exemptions under pressure from allies
2KLOECKNER & CO SE : EU industry steels itself for U.S. tariffs
3HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers and their allies call for more breaks in Trump tariff plan
4LME ALUMINIUM CASH : U.S. Allies Jockey for Exemptions to Donald Trump's Tariffs -- 2nd Update
5DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.