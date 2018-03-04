Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says it does not want a trade war with U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2018 | 12:24pm CET
Pictures of the Year: U.S. Politics

BEIJING (Reuters) - China does not want a trade war with the United States but will defend its interests, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to put tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump struck a defiant tone on Friday, saying trade wars were good and easy to win, a day after he said he intended to put duties of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum products.

Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have risen since Trump took office in 2017, and although China only accounts for a small fraction of U.S. steel imports, its massive industry expansion has helped produce a global glut of steel that has driven down prices.

Negotiations and mutual opening of markets were the best ways to resolve trade frictions, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui said at a briefing ahead of China's annual session of parliament, which opens this week.

"China does not want to fight a trade war with the United States, but we absolutely will not sit by and watch as China's interests are damaged," Zhang, who is a spokesman for parliament and was formerly an ambassador to the United States, said.

"If policies are made on the basis of mistaken judgments or assumptions, it will damage bilateral relations and bring about consequences that neither country wants to see," he said.

Trump believes the tariffs will safeguard American jobs, but many economists say the impact of price increases for users of steel and aluminum, such as the auto and oil industries, will destroy more jobs than curbs on imports create.

Nonetheless, there is growing bipartisan consensus in Washington, and support within the U.S. business community, for the U.S. government to counter what are seen as Beijing's predatory industrial policies and market restrictions on foreign firms.

Trump has long sought a way to a more balanced trade relationship with China and is also considering potential trade sanctions against Beijing under a "Section 301" investigation into China's intellectual property practices and pressure on foreign companies for technology transfers.

His administration has said the United States mistakenly supported China's membership in the World Trade Organization in 2001 on terms that have failed to force Beijing to open its economy.

Diplomatic and U.S. business sources say the United States has all but frozen a formal mechanism for talks on commercial disputes with China because it is not satisfied Beijing has met its promises to ease market restrictions.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pMerkel Gets Backing for Fourth Term After Months of Suspense --Update
DJ
01:25pAs its wealth fund goes green, Norway's firms struggle to keep up
RE
01:03pGEELY CHAIRMAN NOT PLANNING MORE AUTOMOTIVE DEALS : Bild am Sonntag
RE
01:02pMay defends stance on post-Brexit financial services rules
RE
12:24pChina says it does not want a trade war with U.S.
RE
11:02aBLOCKCHAIN : Bitcoin Fees Drop as SegWit Use Spreads Rapidly Through the Blockchain
AQ
03:41aTrump threatens to tax European auto imports
RE
02:13a'Don't react' - trade experts look past Trump noise at NAFTA talks
RE
01:20aUK business growth gauge rises to two-year high - CBI
RE
12:36aNAFTA TALKS ON AUTOS EYED FOR NEXT WEEK : Mexico negotiator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : EU EYES TAX ON TECH GIANTS CLOSER TO 2 PERCENT THAN 6 PERCENT OF REVENUE: Le Maire
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. judge dismisses VW bondholder lawsuit over excess emissions
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : GPU Producers Fear Drop in Demand from Crypto Miners
4FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP : FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : and CWA West Virginia Contract Expires
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.