China steel body calls for government response to U.S. trade tariffs

03/09/2018 | 01:52am CET

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's steel association said on Friday that it "strongly opposed" U.S. tariffs on steel imports and called for the Chinese government to take measures in response against U.S. imports into the world's number two economy.

The China Iron and Steel Association made the comments on its official microblog after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum on Thursday.

Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have risen since Trump took office. China accounts for only a small fraction of U.S. steel imports, but its massive industrial expansion has helped create a global glut of steel that has driven down prices.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Ruby Lian; editing by Richard Pullin)

