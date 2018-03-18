Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to appoint Yi Gang as new central bank governor - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 04:17pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Yi Gang, deputy central bank governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has selected American-trained economist Yi Gang to become the country's new central bank governor, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

The WSJ said the nomination of Yi, who is currently deputy to incumbent central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan was reviewed by the nearly 3,000 delegates attending the National People's Congress on Sunday afternoon.

It said his appointment to the top post at the People's Bank of China was set to be approved when the legislature reconvenes on Monday morning.

Zhou, the country's longest-serving central bank head, said in October that he was likely to retire soon and sources with ties to the leadership had told Reuters that he was likely to do so around the time of the annual session of parliament.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pArgentina, Germany want to keep pledge for free trade at G20 summit
RE
04:29pChina a rising G20 concern, currencies stable - U.S. Treasury's Malpass
RE
04:17pChina to appoint Yi Gang as new central bank governor - WSJ
RE
04:14pGermany warns U.S. against trying to divide EU on trade
RE
03:55pU.S. Tariffs to Be in Spotlight at G-20 Summit
DJ
03:15pA Deeper Look at the Flattening Yield Curve
DJ
02:15pFed's Thinking on Future Rate Increases Will Come Into Focus This Week
DJ
01:07pInvestors eye currencies for those most at risk in a trade war
RE
12:43pNew German finance ministry pushes free trade at G20 meeting
RE
12:16pTen years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Ten years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
3OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Correction to story about VW's CEO comments on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.