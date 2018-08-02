Log in
China urges U.S. to return to rationality on trade

08/02/2018 | 09:44am CEST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday urged the United States to return to rationality, after the Trump administration sought to ratchet up pressure for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)

