Chinese Investors Pulled Back in U.S. in 2017

The cumulative level of Chinese investment in the U.S. declined in 2017, according to a new Commerce Department report, adding to evidence that tensions between Beijing and Washington are damping enthusiasm of Chinese investors for American assets.

China's total direct investment position fell to $39.5 billion in 2017, down from $40.4 billion the year before, according to the report.

China's appetite for U.S. investment had picked up in recent years, nearly quadrupling from 2014 to 2016. Yet despite some high-profile transactions and rapid growth, China isn't a large investor in the U.S., making up less than 1% of the more than $4 trillion of foreign direct investment in the country last year.

Still, China's decline stood out for two reasons. First, because of rising trade tensions between the two nations. Second, because the overall foreign direct investment position in the U.S. continued to increase last year, rising by $260.4 billion in 2017, according to Monday's report, leaving China an outlier. The Commerce Department said the overall increase "mainly reflected" increased investment from Europe, "primarily Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands."

Investment in the U.S. from Canada also rose last year, by about $72.4 billion, and increased by smaller amounts from the Middle East and Latin America. Despite declining investment from China, investments into the U.S. from the rest of Asia rose by $56.7 billion, driven by increases from Japan and South Korea.

The total stock of investment was 6.9% higher in 2017 than a year earlier, a marked deceleration from double-digit increases in 2015 and 2016, but on par with the pace of increase earlier this decade. Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2018 have indicated that new investment may be slowing further this year, though the data can be choppy.

The U.S. increased its investments in the rest of the world, too, with U.S. direct investment abroad rising by $427 billion. U.S. investments internationally mainly went to Europe. And U.S. investment increased in China, rising by about $10.3 billion to $107.6 billion.

Although investment from China to the U.S. is small overall, it has been of special concern for the White House and Congress. The administration considered a plan earlier this year to restrict Chinese investment into the U.S., ultimately deferring to a congressional initiative to bulk up the committee that reviews proposed foreign takeovers of U.S. businesses and can recommend the president block such takeovers.

Foreign direct investment figures with China have become closely watched for signs of how the administration's new approach toward China is altering decisions of individual investors.

Most of the available data, including in Monday's report, only goes through 2017, before the trade skirmish between Washington and Beijing accelerated. Monday's report isn't the first to suggest that the flow of investment between China and the U.S. narrowed during the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, even before the new policies and trade actions toward China took effect.

A more severe decline in Chinese investment into the U.S. was estimated in an April report from the National Committee on U.S. China Relations, a nonprofit that promotes cooperation between the two countries, and the Rhodium Group, a research firm, which showed in April that Chinese investors into the U.S. hit the brakes last year.

That report noted that capital controls imposed by Beijing to prevent people from moving money outside the country had also slowed the investments. Most investment that did take place in 2017 was in projects that had been previously disclosed. Newly announced Chinese acquisitions in the U.S. in 2017 dropped by 90% from a year earlier.

And a report earlier in July from the Commerce Department showed that the flow of new investment into the U.S. overall declined sharply in 2017.

The statistics on the overall investment position reflect the total value of equity and loans in the U.S., held by foreign enterprises. The figures change each year not only because of new investments, but also other factors such as capital gains and losses, currency adjustments and reinvestment of earnings.

