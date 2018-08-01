Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese biotech Ascletis rallies in HK debut, in test of new market rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 05:14am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ascletis Pharma Inc. is seen at a news conference on the IPO of the company in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese biotech company Ascletis Pharma Inc rose as much as 6.4 percent on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the first such listing in the city under new rules designed to attract drug developers.

The initial public offering (IPO) is seen as a test of the new regime as Hong Kong seeks to establish itself as a financing centre for the growing number of Chinese biotechs. A successful float by Ascletis is thought likely to encourage fellow biotechs to pursue a listing.

The rules are part of the city's efforts to better compete against New York, its arch rival, for listings. Currently the U.S. is the biggest centre for biotech IPOs, with $2.4 billion worth of such shares sold last year.

Ascletis shares rose as high as HK$14.9 as trading got underway, compared with the IPO price of HK$14. However they eased to HK$14 after the first hour of trade in a flat market.

Ascletis last month priced its deal at the middle of a HK$12 to HK$16 range, valuing the biotech firm at $2 billion.

Under rules in place since April 30, biotech firms without revenue or profit can apply to list in Hong Kong.

More than 10 companies - mostly Chinese and including Innovent Biologics and Shanghai Henlius Biotech - plan to list in Hong Kong and some have dropped U.S. IPO plans in favour of listing closer to home.

Ascletis sold 224 million new shares, or 20 percent of its enlarged share capital, in the IPO.

Responding to questions about China's recent vaccine scandal, where a pharmaceutical company was found to have made and distributed poor quality vaccines, Ascletis founder Wu Jinzi said quality was "the lifeline" of his company.

"We are going to make the best quality, most effective and the safest drugs for patients in China and the world," Wu said at the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong exchange.

Hangzhou-based Ascletis, founded in 2013, has two hepatitis C virus drug candidates at or near commercial stage and one HIV drug that has completed a phase IIa clinical trial. It also has a liver cancer drug candidate that has completed phase I and phase I extension clinical trials.

China Merchants Securities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the deal.

The biggest biotech IPO in Hong Kong - under previous rules which required certain levels of either profitability or cashflow - was that of state-backed China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd which raised $1.9 billion in 2016.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Kane Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)

By Julia Fioretti and Kane Wu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aAsian factories slow as China-U.S. trade conflict intensifies
RE
05:37aOil extends decline after biggest monthly slump in two years
RE
05:15aTrump Advisers Urge Raising Additional China Tariffs to 25% -- 2d Update
DJ
05:14aChinese biotech Ascletis rallies in HK debut, in test of new market rules
RE
05:13aTrump to propose 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports - source
RE
04:31aSouth Korea's July exports return to growth, but outlook murky
RE
04:31aChina July Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 50.8; Lowest Level in 8 Months
DJ
04:14aChina July manufacturing growth slowest in eight months, export orders shrink - Caixin PMI
RE
04:08aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodel Company - Board Appointments
PU
04:02aEXCLUSIVE : Cosmax CEO says he has rejected two takeover offers, wants to stay independent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
4APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.