Chinese biotech firm Ascletis raises $400 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources

The IPO is widely seen as a test of the new regime as Hong Kong seeks to establish itself as a financing centre for the growing number of Chinese drug developers.

Ascletis, which makes anti-viral, cancer and liver disease drugs, is selling 224 million new shares, or 20 percent of its enlarged share capital, at HK$14 ($1.78) each, the middle of a price range of HK$12 to HK$16. The deal values the company at $2 billion.

Ascletis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Julia Fioretti, and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Christopher Cushing)