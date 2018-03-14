Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Markets 2016-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives in Metric Tons.
The market for Chitin is analyzed by the following Derivatives:
- Glucosamine
- Chitosan
- Others
The market for Chitosan is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:
- Water Treatment
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare/Medical
- Agrochemicals
- Biotechnology
- Others
The report profiles 50 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway)
- FMC Corp. (US)
- Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
- G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China)
- KYTOSAN USA, LLC (US)
- Kitozyme (Belgium)
- Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany)
- Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Meron Biopolymers (India)
- Primex Ehf (Iceland)
- Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Chitin and Chitosan - Versatile Biomaterials
- Current & Future Analysis
- Biopolymers Vs. Fossil Fuels
- Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan
- Bacteriostatic Property - An Application Area for Chitosans Gathering Significant Interest
- Regulatory Concerns
2. Market Dynamics
- Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite Growing Competition
- Glucosamine Sourced from Plants - An Expanding Market
- Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders Support Demand for Glucosamine
- Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth
- Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol Control
- Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand
- Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences
- Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan - Opportunities in Store
- Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings
- Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth
- Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target Cancer Stem Cells
- Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia
- Tissue Engineering - An Emerging Area of Significance
- Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds
- In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents
- Aiding Bone Formation
- Chitosan as an Analgesic
- Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase
- Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction
- Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin
- Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention
- Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia
- Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems
- Chitin and Chitosan from FLS
- Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis
- Modifications to Chitosan - Key to their Expanding Use in Drug Delivery Research
- Drug Delivery Applications - A Growing Area of Focus
- Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral Drug Delivery Application
- Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application
- Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery
- Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion
- Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery
- Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials
- Research Underway to Understand Chitosan's Potential to Augment Immune Response to Vaccinations
- Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications
- Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward Off Malaria
- Agriculture and Food Industry
- Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal
- Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields
- Plant Nutrition and Chitin: Evolving Role
- Chitosan as an Antitranspirant?
- Chitin for Plant Nutrition
- Brighter Prospects in Seed Treatment
- Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market
- Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future
- Abiotic Stress & Chitin
- Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles - A Potential New Application of Chitosan
- Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway
- The Nano3Bio Initiative - Heralding the Move towards Eco
- Friendly Chitosan Production
3. Product Overview
- Biopolymers - An Introduction
- Applications of Biopolymers
- Degradation: No more a Problem with Biopolymers
- Synthesis of Biopolymers
- Forms of Biopolymers
- Starch and Glucose
- Linear Biopolymers
- Chitin and Chitosan: Most Common Form of Natural Biopolymers
- Chitin
- Biochemical Similarities between Chitin and Cellulose
- Chitosan
- Evolution of Chitin and Chitosan
- Chitin and Chitosan: Chemical Structure
- Chitin
- Chitosan
- Physical Forms of Chitosan and its Applications
- Production Process
- Properties of Chitin and Chitosan
- Chitin
- Chitosan
- Sources of Extraction
- Chitin
- One of the Nature's Most Common Organic Compound
- Chitin Extraction
- From Shells
- Industrial Manufacturing Process
4. End-Use Applications: A Broad Spectrum
- General Applications
- Areas of Growth
- Glucosamine - A Major Derivative of Chitin
- Uses of Glucosamine
- Production Process
- Glucosamine Combats Arthritis?
- Glucosamine for Back Pain
- Water Treatment
- Chitin in Water Treatment
- Chitosan in Water Treatment
- Chitosan and Chitin in Textiles Industry
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Substitute to Chemical Formulations
- Moisturizing Agent
- In Hair Care Products
- Chitosan in Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Food & Beverages
- In Retention of Flavor
- As an Anti-Cholesterol Agent
- Chitin as a Fat Substitute to Olestra'
- As a Food Preservative
- As a Fat Trapper
- Cleansing Digestive Tract
- Reducing High Blood Pressure
- Agrochemicals
- Use of Chitin in Non-Field Horticulture and Agriculture
- Health Care/Medical
- In Treating Diseases
- In Wound Dressing
- In Treatment of Burns
- As Surgical Sutures
- In Pharmaceuticals
- Miscellaneous Applications
- In Affinity Chromatography and as an Adsorbent
- In Enhancing Foaming Properties of Proteins
- In Paper Formation
- Other Industries Using Chitin
5. Recent Industry Activity
- FMC Sells Health and Nutrition Business to DuPont
- Plater Bio Commences Manufacture of Fungal Chitosan
- Protix Raises Funding for Expansion of Insect Farming Business
- TSI Group Launches GlucosaGreen DF Glucosamine Ingredients
- Tidal Vision Rolls Out Alaska Crab Shell-based Products
- Marealis Teams up with Fisheries R&D Enterprise Nofima for Branded Chitosan Ingredient, Systolite
- Dober to Acquire Haloklear Product Line from HaloSource
- Synolyne Pharma Bags Patents for its Chitosan-Based Microbeads
- KitoZyme Introduces a Novel Approach to Extract Chitosan from Vegetable Source
- Medtronic Introduces NovaShield, Chitosan, a Based Nasal Packing
- TriStar Receives New Patent for Chitosan Technology
6. Focus on Select Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (8)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (11)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (2)
- - The United Kingdom (1)
- - Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47gcg8/chitin_and?w=12
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Biomaterials , Animal Pharmaceuticals