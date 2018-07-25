ChoiceOne Financial Services : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

News Release

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Sparta, Mich. - July 25, 2018 - ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTC:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported net income of $1,833,000 for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $1,635,000 in the same period in 2017. Diluted earnings per share was an adjusted $0.50 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to an adjusted $0.45 per share in the second quarter of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was an adjusted $0.96 compared to an adjusted $0.85 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Per share amounts have been adjusted for both 5% stock dividends paid on May 31, 2017 and May 31, 2018.

"With net income at a historical high for the first half of 2018, we are extremely pleased with the progress of our community bank," said Kelly Potes, President and Chief Executive Officer of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. "We expect our plans to open two additional full-service branch offices later this year in high-growth markets, including downtown Grand Rapids, to further add to our growth."

Total assets remained steady at $630.3 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2018 compared to $630.1 million as of June 30, 2017. Net loans grew $15.9 million from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, which along with higher interest rates on new loans led to total interest income of $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, which was $716,000 higher than the same period in 2017. Total deposits grew 1% or $3.6 million from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

ChoiceOne recorded no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2018, which was slightly lower than provision expense of $25,000 in the same period in the prior year. Nonperforming loans declined $590,000 from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018 as credit quality continued to remain a focal point for ChoiceOne.

Total noninterest income decreased $220,000 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Insurance and investment commissions were the largest component of the decline as a result of ChoiceOne's sale of a majority of its investment book of business during the fourth quarter of 2017. Gains on sales of loans were also lower in the first quarter of 2018 than in the same period in the prior year as higher interest rates coupled with a low inventory of homes for sale in ChoiceOne's market areas have negatively impacted mortgage originations. Partially offsetting these reductions in income were higher customer service charges in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Total noninterest expense increased $332,000 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Much of this growth was caused by higher salaries and benefits expense related to annual wage increases and additional sales and retail staff in preparation for the two new branch locations which will open later in 2018. Other noninterest expenses were also higher in the second quarter and first half of 2018 compared to the same periods in the prior year as a result of growth in loan related costs and other expenses.

ChoiceOne's income tax expense decreased $236,000 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017, which caused the effective tax rate to decline from 26% to 16%. This reduction in expense was due to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed in December of 2017.

"Although we have seen improvements in net income related to the decrease of ChoiceOne's corporate tax rate, we have also benefited from management's decision in the prior year to reduce the securities balance and redeploy funds into loan growth," said Kelly Potes.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 12 full service offices and one loan production office in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Newaygo Counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the OTC under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website atwww.choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses, the carrying value of goodwill and loan servicing rights, and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other than temporary and the amount of any impairment) and management's assumptions concerning pension and other postretirement benefit plans involve judgments that are inherently forward-looking. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Securities

Loans Held For Sale

Loans to Other Financial Institutions Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses Premises and Equipment

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets

Other Assets

Total Assets

6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017

$ 11,877 $ 168,592

13,985 $ 17,050

$ 36,837

171,067 159,158 184,015

617 1,240 1,721 1,990

9,006 5,637 6,802 4,162

391,240 381,731 394,208 375,350

13,571 13,348 12,855 12,473

14,706 14,608 14,514 14,315

13,728 13,728 13,728 13,728

7,500 7,398 6,721 6,984

$ 630,837 $ 622,742 $ 646,544 $ 630,067 Noninterest-bearing Deposits Interest-bearing Deposits Borrowings Other Liabilities Total Liabilities Shareholders' Equity Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 147,040 $ 146,912 $ 151,462 $ 133,956 380,881 385,362 388,391 390,388 24,251 12,720 27,416 26,586 2,397 2,134 2,725 3,609 554,569 547,128 569,994 554,539 76,268 75,614 76,550 75,528

$ 630,837 $ 622,742 $ 646,544 $ 630,067

Condensed Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Interest Income

Loans, including fees Securities and other

Three Months EndedSix Months Ended

6/30/2018 6/30/2017 6/30/2018 $ 4,971 $ 4,401 $ 9,624 $ 8,565 1,144 1,024 2,190 2,021

6/30/2017

Total Interest Income 6,115 11,814 10,586 463 292 809 540 83 56 129 114

Interest Expense Deposits Borrowings

5,425

Total Interest Expense 546

348

Net Interest Income 5,569 5,077

Provision for Loan Losses

Net Interest Income After Provision for

- 25

938 654 10,876 9,932 35 25

Loan Losses 5,569 5,052 10,841 9,907

Noninterest Income

Customer service charges 1,120 1,049 2,175 2,023

Insurance and investment commissions 72 262

Gains on sales of loans 288 341

Gains on sales of securities 16 60

Earnings on life insurance policies 97 99

Other income 129 131

134 500

549 565

25 126

191 198

296 262

Total Noninterest Income 1,722

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and benefits Occupancy and equipment Data processing Professional fees Other expenses

1,942

3,370 3,674

Total Noninterest Expense 5,114

2,779 2,591 5,528 5,106 664 689 1,344 1,397 555 554 1,089 1,130 310 262 527 491 806 683 1,590 1,324 4,779

10,078 9,448

Income Before Income Tax 2,177

Income Tax Expense 344

Net Income

Basic Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share

2,215

4,133 4,133

580

642 1,052

$ $ $

1,833 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $

1,635 $

3,491 $ 3,081

0.45 $

0.97 $ 0.85

0.45 $

0.96 $ 0.85

