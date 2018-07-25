Log in
Chris Blake to Join Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

07/25/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

Continues Expansion of Global Industrials Franchise

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) announced today that Chris Blake will join the Firm as a Partner in its Advisory business. Mr. Blake will be based in Chicago and will cover industrials with a focus on the automotive sector. He will work closely with the Firm’s global Industrials Team, including Partners Brennan Smith (Chicago), Dietrich Becker (London), Timo Bauschke (London), Chris Mead (Los Angeles), and Jonathan Prather (New York) to expand sector coverage.

Mr. Blake will join PWP in late September after 19 years at Citigroup. He was most recently a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Automotive Franchise, covering automotive OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, automotive technology start-ups, selected commercial vehicle and machinery companies, and related service providers. Previously, he worked at Arthur Andersen as a Senior Consultant.

Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Co-Head of Advisory at Perella Weinberg Partners, said, “We are excited to welcome Chris to the Firm. His automotive expertise complements our existing European industrials business and extends our coverage in the U.S. As legacy automotive companies look to keep pace with advancements in technology, Chris’ deep sector knowledge will be a valuable addition to our industrials franchise and to our clients globally.”

Brennan Smith commented, “We are excited to have Chris join our team and to continue the expansion of our Chicago franchise. I have known Chris for many years and I look forward to partnering with him and the broader team to help our clients find tailored solutions to their complex strategic needs.”

Mr. Blake holds a B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Michigan and a M.B.A. with Honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm providing advisory, asset management and energy securities research, underwriting and trading services to a broad, global client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $14.7 billion. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Abu Dhabi, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
