Chris Blake to Join Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) announced today that Chris Blake will
join the Firm as a Partner in its Advisory business. Mr. Blake will be
based in Chicago and will cover industrials with a focus on the
automotive sector. He will work closely with the Firm’s global
Industrials Team, including Partners Brennan Smith (Chicago), Dietrich
Becker (London), Timo Bauschke (London), Chris Mead (Los Angeles), and
Jonathan Prather (New York) to expand sector coverage.
Mr. Blake will join PWP in late September after 19 years at Citigroup.
He was most recently a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global
Automotive Franchise, covering automotive OEMs, tier 1 suppliers,
automotive technology start-ups, selected commercial vehicle and
machinery companies, and related service providers. Previously, he
worked at Arthur Andersen as a Senior Consultant.
Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Co-Head of Advisory at Perella
Weinberg Partners, said, “We are excited to welcome Chris to the Firm.
His automotive expertise complements our existing European industrials
business and extends our coverage in the U.S. As legacy automotive
companies look to keep pace with advancements in technology, Chris’ deep
sector knowledge will be a valuable addition to our industrials
franchise and to our clients globally.”
Brennan Smith commented, “We are excited to have Chris join our team and
to continue the expansion of our Chicago franchise. I have known Chris
for many years and I look forward to partnering with him and the broader
team to help our clients find tailored solutions to their complex
strategic needs.”
Mr. Blake holds a B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from the University
of Michigan and a M.B.A. with Honors from the University of Chicago
Booth School of Business.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent, client-focused
financial services firm providing advisory, asset management and energy
securities research, underwriting and trading services to a broad,
global client base, including corporations, institutions and
governments. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business
has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $14.7
billion. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners
maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Abu Dhabi, Austin,
Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For
more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005552/en/