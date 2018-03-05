Chris Wilson Joins Bluestem Group as President of its Orchard Portfolio

Bluestem Group Inc. (“Bluestem” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: BGRP) today announced that Chris Wilson joined Bluestem Brands in February 2018 as President of its Orchard Portfolio of dynamic eCommerce brands. Most recently, Mr. Wilson served as Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing and Technologies for L.L.Bean, where he spent most of his career in positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Customer Planning, Managing Director of L.L.Bean’s Japan Branch Office, and VP of eCommerce. In 2010, Mr. Wilson became Chief Marketing Officer at eBags.com, an online luggage and accessories retailer. He returned to L.L.Bean in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Direct Channel. Mr. Wilson has a BA in Physics and Philosophy from Bowdoin College and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Lisa Gavales, a member of Bluestem’s Board of Directors and interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “We are excited to have another experienced and seasoned retail and eCommerce executive join the leadership team at Bluestem. Chris brings an exciting strategic perspective to our Orchard colleagues and its various brands, and we look forward to working with him as we continue stabilizing the brand.”

Mr. Wilson commented, “I am extremely pleased to be joining the Bluestem management team during this exciting time, as we migrate the Orchard portfolio to the Bluestem Commerce platform. In parallel with the platform effort, we’ll be developing robust digital marketing capabilities to complement the merchandising and direct marketing expertise of the Orchard Brands. The combination of these efforts will allow us to fully capitalize on the unique market position of the Orchard brands.”

Gene Davis, Bluestem’s Executive Chairman, added, “Between Lisa, Chris and the other members of executive management, I am confident that we have an exceptional leadership team in place to execute our strategies during this important transition period. Simultaneously, we will continue our comprehensive search for a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer for the Company.”

About Bluestem Group

Bluestem Group Inc. is a holding company whose businesses include Bluestem Brands, a national, multi-brand, online retailer of a broad selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving the boomer and senior demographic, generally considered age 50 and over, and low- to middle-income consumers over all age demographics through 13 retail brands that include: Appleseed’s, Bedford Fair, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettington, Gold Violin, Haband, Norm Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks. Complementing each brand is a large selection of merchandise with payment options that provide customers with the flexibility of paying over time. Bluestem Group is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. For additional information visit the Bluestem Group website at www.bluestem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005351/en/