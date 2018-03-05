Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chris Wilson Joins Bluestem Group as President of its Orchard Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 01:32pm CET

Bluestem Group Inc. (“Bluestem” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: BGRP) today announced that Chris Wilson joined Bluestem Brands in February 2018 as President of its Orchard Portfolio of dynamic eCommerce brands. Most recently, Mr. Wilson served as Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing and Technologies for L.L.Bean, where he spent most of his career in positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Customer Planning, Managing Director of L.L.Bean’s Japan Branch Office, and VP of eCommerce. In 2010, Mr. Wilson became Chief Marketing Officer at eBags.com, an online luggage and accessories retailer. He returned to L.L.Bean in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Direct Channel. Mr. Wilson has a BA in Physics and Philosophy from Bowdoin College and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Lisa Gavales, a member of Bluestem’s Board of Directors and interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “We are excited to have another experienced and seasoned retail and eCommerce executive join the leadership team at Bluestem. Chris brings an exciting strategic perspective to our Orchard colleagues and its various brands, and we look forward to working with him as we continue stabilizing the brand.”

Mr. Wilson commented, “I am extremely pleased to be joining the Bluestem management team during this exciting time, as we migrate the Orchard portfolio to the Bluestem Commerce platform. In parallel with the platform effort, we’ll be developing robust digital marketing capabilities to complement the merchandising and direct marketing expertise of the Orchard Brands. The combination of these efforts will allow us to fully capitalize on the unique market position of the Orchard brands.”

Gene Davis, Bluestem’s Executive Chairman, added, “Between Lisa, Chris and the other members of executive management, I am confident that we have an exceptional leadership team in place to execute our strategies during this important transition period. Simultaneously, we will continue our comprehensive search for a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer for the Company.”

About Bluestem Group
Bluestem Group Inc. is a holding company whose businesses include Bluestem Brands, a national, multi-brand, online retailer of a broad selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving the boomer and senior demographic, generally considered age 50 and over, and low- to middle-income consumers over all age demographics through 13 retail brands that include: Appleseed’s, Bedford Fair, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettington, Gold Violin, Haband, Norm Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks. Complementing each brand is a large selection of merchandise with payment options that provide customers with the flexibility of paying over time. Bluestem Group is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. For additional information visit the Bluestem Group website at www.bluestem.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pAUGUSTA INDUSTRIES : to Participate in Canadian Government Program
AQ
02:02pInnovest Global Inc. to Launch Biotech and Health Sciences Division Led by World Renowned Neuroscientist, Dr. Dwain Morris-Irvin
GL
02:02pBIOTIME : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results on March 15, 2018
BU
02:02pPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Closes C$5M Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
AQ
02:02pMISO ROBOTICS : and Levy Enter into Strategic Partnership to Bring Robotic Kitchen Assistants to Sports and Entertainment Venues
BU
02:02pAbiomed Showcases Impella® Technology that Enables Heart Recovery at ACC with 25 Presentations
GL
02:02pPERATON : Names Former National Reconnaissance Office Director Jeffrey K. Harris to Advisory Board
BU
02:02pRecent Analysis Shows Bed Bath & Beyond, Xylem, Cheniere Energy, Stifel Financial, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, and HCA Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
GL
02:02pCBLT : Samples Elevated Gold and Cobalt in Sudbury
AQ
02:02pORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL : Publication of Data Further Confirms Effectiveness of the Orthofix Cervical-Stim Device in Improving Fusion Rates
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA : AXA shares slide after announcing $15 billion XL takeover
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic closes 2017 fiscal year successfully and anticipates highly positive 2018 ..
3LME ALUMINIUM CASH : Trump Administration Beats Back Warnings on Tariffs
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : BEWARE THE REAL BEAST FROM THE EAST: Chinese tech giants
5AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP : AXA buys Bermuda-based XL for $15 billion in latest insurance mega-deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.