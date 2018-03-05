Chris Wilson Joins Bluestem Group as President of its Orchard Portfolio

Bluestem Group Inc. (“Bluestem” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: BGRP) today
announced that Chris Wilson joined Bluestem Brands in February 2018 as
President of its Orchard Portfolio of dynamic eCommerce brands. Most
recently, Mr. Wilson served as Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing
and Technologies for L.L.Bean, where he spent most of his career in
positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Customer
Planning, Managing Director of L.L.Bean’s Japan Branch Office, and VP of
eCommerce. In 2010, Mr. Wilson became Chief Marketing Officer at
eBags.com, an online luggage and accessories retailer. He returned to
L.L.Bean in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Direct Channel. Mr. Wilson
has a BA in Physics and Philosophy from Bowdoin College and an MBA from
the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.
Lisa Gavales, a member of Bluestem’s Board of Directors and interim
Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “We are excited to
have another experienced and seasoned retail and eCommerce executive
join the leadership team at Bluestem. Chris brings an exciting strategic
perspective to our Orchard colleagues and its various brands, and we
look forward to working with him as we continue stabilizing the brand.”
Mr. Wilson commented, “I am extremely pleased to be joining the Bluestem
management team during this exciting time, as we migrate the Orchard
portfolio to the Bluestem Commerce platform. In parallel with the
platform effort, we’ll be developing robust digital marketing
capabilities to complement the merchandising and direct marketing
expertise of the Orchard Brands. The combination of these efforts will
allow us to fully capitalize on the unique market position of the
Orchard brands.”
Gene Davis, Bluestem’s Executive Chairman, added, “Between Lisa, Chris
and the other members of executive management, I am confident that we
have an exceptional leadership team in place to execute our strategies
during this important transition period. Simultaneously, we will
continue our comprehensive search for a permanent President and Chief
Executive Officer for the Company.”
About Bluestem Group
Bluestem Group Inc. is a holding
company whose businesses include Bluestem Brands, a national,
multi-brand, online retailer of a broad selection of name-brand and
private label general merchandise serving the boomer and senior
demographic, generally considered age 50 and over, and low- to
middle-income consumers over all age demographics through 13 retail
brands that include: Appleseed’s, Bedford Fair, Blair, Draper’s &
Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettington, Gold Violin, Haband, Norm Thompson, Old
Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks. Complementing each
brand is a large selection of merchandise with payment options that
provide customers with the flexibility of paying over time. Bluestem
Group is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. For additional information
visit the Bluestem Group website at www.bluestem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005351/en/