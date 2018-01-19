Log in
Christopher A Coons : Sens. Coons, Isakson statement on WTO decision that duties imposed by China on American chicken are unfair

01/19/2018 | 07:29pm CET
01.19.18

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), co-chairs of the Senate Chicken Caucus, released the following statement in the wake of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) ruling yesterday that China has failed to comply with an earlier ruling faulting them for anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on U.S. chicken imports.

'We are very pleased with the World Trade Organization's decision supporting our position that duties imposed by China on U.S. chicken products are unfair and harmful to American famers. As co-chairs of the Senate Chicken Caucus, we take unfair duties on U.S. poultry very seriously. China has imposed duties on U.S. chicken since 2010 and has been faulted by the WTO for them before. Despite China's continued efforts to justify these duties, this latest decision from the WTO indicates that their rationale is not effective and their duties are, quite simply, an unfair trade practice. The economic health of America's agricultural sector is directly tied to its access to foreign markets, and China should be held accountable for failing to abide by international trade agreements and effectively closing their market to American chicken farmers.'

Press Contact

Sean Coit at 202-224-5042 or [email protected]

Christopher A. Coons published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:29:06 UTC.

