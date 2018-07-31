Chroma Ate : Facilitates Smart Factory Build-up with Integrated Solutions

Chroma Facilitates Smart Factory Build-up with Integrated Solutions 2018/07/31

Chroma ATE Inc. is a world-leading supplier of precision Test and Measurement Instrumentation, Automated Test Systems, Smart Manufacturing System, and Smart-automation Total Turnkey Solutions. With more than 30 years of practical experience in the field, Chroma is delighted to present its hardware, software, and AI integration capabilities. Visit us at booth J1112 at the Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition.

Multi-Functional Optical Measuring System

As the optical inspection technology advances its application in various markets, innovative manufacturing process and automated optical testing has become vital when performing dimensional measurements. The Chroma 7505-05 Multi-Functional Optical Measuring System is specially designed for quality inspection on mobile phone metal casings, batteries, cover glass, automotive components, etc. Combining 2D and 3D fast online measurement functions, the system can assist in real-time process monitoring for data collection, process control, and early problem detection. The system helps customers improve their efficiency and competitiveness in dimensional measurement.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

An intelligent factory means having computerized production history, visualized inspection, and workstation monitoring and management with AI implementation to aid enterprise in manufacturing process analysis, improvement and forecasting so that to build a smart factory of Industry 4.0. The Sajet modular designed MES products provide MES, EAP connection, WMS, FEP (fast easy player) visualized kanban, and AI big data analysis functions.

Touch Cloud AI Surveillance

Touch Cloud creates AI software for industry 4.0 and surveillance using deep learning, providing massive and high-dimensional numerical data analysis for automated plants. The company's AI processes leverage continual streaming data at the time and place acquired. Edge capabilities eliminate the roundtrip to the back-end server, reducing latency and accelerating response. The AI solution provides near-real-time insights, so that operators can make decisions faster, more efficiently, and more accurately. In addition, the solution enhances security while optimizing costs because the data is neither transported across the network nor stored in data centers.

The Touch Cloud solution supports modern industrial scenarios requiring real-time observation and response times in milliseconds (such as defect detection) which normally cannot be achieved with a traditional server-based AI setup. Furthermore, Touch Cloud runs AI on edge devices with high levels of performance and accuracy. This allows industry 4.0 to facilitate abnormality prediction and root cause analytics in manufacturing plants.

Chroma offers many more Smart Factory Solutions to fulfill your custom requirements. With great enthusiasm, we welcome you to attend the Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition and visit our booth. Let's connect!

Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (Aug. 1 ~4)

1F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 (Booth No.: J1112)