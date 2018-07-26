Chrome River Continues Global Expansion with Launch of German Subsidiary

Establishes Operations to Enhance Customer Support and Further Drive Growth Across Europe

Chrome River Technologies, a global leader in expense and invoice automation solutions, has launched a German subsidiary to further drive regional growth and support existing customers. Chrome River Germany will direct sales operations, and offer implementation and ongoing support services to customers across mainland Europe, in conjunction with the company’s EMEA headquarters in London.

Thomas Tanetschek joins Chrome River Germany as regional sales vice president, and leads customer growth across Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH). Thomas comes to Chrome River with more than 20 years’ software industry experience, including sales leadership roles with organizations such as SAP Concur, Coupa, and Infor.

Chrome River has grown rapidly across Europe, and now counts customers spanning geographically from Ireland to Bulgaria, including brands such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company. The Chrome River solution is now available in 24 European languages and is used by business travelers in every European country. Through its relationship with PwC, Chrome River is also able to offer unparalleled capabilities for global tax compliance for employee expenses.

“Chrome River has already built an impressive roster of customers across Western and Central Europe, as more organizations across the region realize the necessity of a global, mobile solution for effective expense and invoice management,” said Alan Rich, co-founder and CEO of Chrome River. “Establishing a dedicated regional presence enables us to better support the ongoing needs of our customers, as well as provide superior service for new customers as we continue to grow in the region. We have already seen strong uptake for Chrome River’s SaaS expense and invoice automation solutions throughout Europe, and I am confident that this growth will accelerate with this new investment.”

More information can be found at chromeriver.com/de, and European career openings can be found at chromeriver.com/careers.

About Chrome River

Chrome River Technologies, Inc. lets business flow for some of the world’s largest and most-respected global organizations. Our powerful, yet easy-to-use SaaS expense management and invoice automation solutions deliver the most modern global and mobile experience in the marketplace. Our highly-configurable business rules engine supports your evolving compliance and reporting requirements in today's ever-changing business climate. Chrome River is rated as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC, and is loved by CFOs, CIOs, AP teams, travel managers and business travelers alike.

To find out why Chrome River is trusted by more than 2 million users at more than 800 organizations worldwide, contact us at +1 888 781 0088, or visit us at www.chromeriver.com, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005272/en/