Chrome River Continues Global Expansion with Launch of German Subsidiary

Chrome
River Technologies, a global leader in expense and invoice
automation solutions, has launched a German subsidiary to further drive
regional growth and support existing customers. Chrome River Germany
will direct sales operations, and offer implementation and ongoing
support services to customers across mainland Europe, in conjunction
with the company’s EMEA headquarters in London.
Thomas Tanetschek joins Chrome River Germany as regional sales vice
president, and leads customer growth across Germany, Austria and
Switzerland (DACH). Thomas comes to Chrome River with more than 20
years’ software industry experience, including sales leadership roles
with organizations such as SAP Concur, Coupa, and Infor.
Chrome River has grown rapidly across Europe, and now counts customers
spanning geographically from Ireland to Bulgaria, including brands such
as the International
Air Transport Association (IATA) and Coca-Cola
Hellenic Bottling Company. The Chrome River solution is now
available in 24 European languages and is used by business travelers in
every European country. Through its relationship with PwC, Chrome River
is also able to offer unparalleled capabilities for global
tax compliance for employee expenses.
“Chrome River has already built an impressive roster of customers across
Western and Central Europe, as more organizations across the region
realize the necessity of a global, mobile solution for effective expense
and invoice management,” said Alan Rich, co-founder and CEO of Chrome
River. “Establishing a dedicated regional presence enables us to better
support the ongoing needs of our customers, as well as provide superior
service for new customers as we continue to grow in the region. We have
already seen strong uptake for Chrome River’s SaaS expense and invoice
automation solutions throughout Europe, and I am confident that this
growth will accelerate with this new investment.”
More information can be found at chromeriver.com/de,
and European career openings can be found at chromeriver.com/careers.
About Chrome River
Chrome River Technologies, Inc. lets business flow for some of the
world’s largest and most-respected global organizations. Our powerful,
yet easy-to-use SaaS expense
management and invoice
automation solutions deliver the most modern global and mobile
experience in the marketplace. Our highly-configurable business rules
engine supports your evolving compliance and reporting requirements in
today's ever-changing business climate. Chrome River is rated
as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC, and is loved
by CFOs, CIOs, AP teams, travel managers and business travelers alike.
To find out why Chrome River is trusted by more than 2 million users at
more than 800 organizations worldwide, contact us at +1 888 781 0088, or
visit us at www.chromeriver.com,
or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005272/en/