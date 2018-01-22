Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Church Pension Group Releases 2017 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:31pm CET

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, recently released The Episcopal Church Medical Trust (Medical Trust) 2017 Denominational Health Plan (DHP) Annual Report. Individuals can view the report in English and Spanish at www.cpg.org/2017DHP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006389/en/

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, ...

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, recently released The Episcopal Church Medical Trust (Medical Trust) 2017 Denominational Health Plan (DHP) Annual Report. Individuals can view the report at www.cpg.org/2017DHP.

“The DHP is an excellent example of effective collaboration between CPG and the General Convention of the Episcopal Church,” said Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPG. “The General Convention’s decision to consolidate healthcare purchasing power with the Medical Trust and to pursue parity in cost sharing among eligible clergy and lay employees has made it possible for the Medical Trust to provide responsive, comprehensive, and cost-effective healthcare benefits to those who serve the Church.”

John Servais, Senior Vice President of Benefits Policy and Design at CPG, commented, “This past year was another solid year for the DHP. We continued to contain the rising cost of healthcare while providing meaningful plan choices to Episcopal employers and excellent customer service to individuals who are covered under our plans. Participation in the DHP remained strong, which allowed us to negotiate competitive rates with best-in-class networks like Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna HealthCare, and Kaiser Permanente.”

Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer at CPG, added, “We are committed to helping the Church navigate the changing healthcare landscape. The DHP is fully compliant with the Affordable Care Act and we continue to monitor the ongoing debate over healthcare reform to see what, if any, impact it has on our plans. We hope individuals will read the DHP Annual Report and will remain confident that the Medical Trust is continuing to realize the potential of the DHP as passed by General Convention in 2009.”

About The Denominational Health Plan

The DHP, established in July 2009 by the General Convention of the Episcopal Church through Resolution 2009-A177 and its associated canon, continues to help domestic dioceses, parishes and other institutions subject to the authority of the Episcopal Church control the rising costs of healthcare. The 2017 Annual Report summarizes recent developments with the DHP. www.cpg.org/2017DHP

About The Episcopal Church Medical Trust

The Episcopal Church Medical Trust is an employee healthcare benefits organization that utilizes market-leading health networks to offer benefit plans for active clergy and lay employees, seminarians, and eligible dependents and Medicare Supplement Health Plan options to retirees and eligible spouses. Benefits and offerings include health, pharmacy, dental, and vision plans; an employee assistance program; health advocate, and travel protection services. www.cpg.org/medicaltrust

About The Church Pension Fund

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) is a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church. CPF and its affiliated companies, collectively the Church Pension Group (CPG), provide retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for its clergy and lay employees. CPG also serves the Episcopal Church by providing property and casualty insurance as well as book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Episcopal Church. www.cpg.org


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26p BANK OF AMERICA : ends free eBanking checking accounts for some
02:25p DAVITA : Named Inaugural Member of Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2018
02:24p MANCHESTER UNITED : Man Utd. confirm Alexis Sanchez signing
02:24p Global Tool Holders Market - Increased Demand for Superior Quality Products to Promote Growth | Technavio
02:23p L'OREAL : 'L'Oreal budget' before York's BudCom
02:22p Canada's small financial firms get buzz from weed stocks
02:21p 3DX INDUSTRIES, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
02:21p NHEO Institute Launches An Inspiring Campaign To Eliminate Construction-Related Hazards
02:20p AVRUPA MINERALS : Progress at the Alvito Iron Oxide Copper-Gold Project, Portugal
02:20p MANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez signs for Manchester United
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
2YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP : YOOX NET A PORTER : RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : enjoys strong Christmas before executive exodus
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : U.S. FDA's tobacco stance faces test with Philip Morris iQOS device
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : UK stocks decline as gamblers stumble on government clampdown worries

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.