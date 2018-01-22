Church Pension Group Releases 2017 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, recently released The Episcopal Church Medical Trust (Medical Trust) 2017 Denominational Health Plan (DHP) Annual Report. Individuals can view the report in English and Spanish at www.cpg.org/2017DHP.

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, recently released The Episcopal Church Medical Trust (Medical Trust) 2017 Denominational Health Plan (DHP) Annual Report. Individuals can view the report at www.cpg.org/2017DHP.

“The DHP is an excellent example of effective collaboration between CPG and the General Convention of the Episcopal Church,” said Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPG. “The General Convention’s decision to consolidate healthcare purchasing power with the Medical Trust and to pursue parity in cost sharing among eligible clergy and lay employees has made it possible for the Medical Trust to provide responsive, comprehensive, and cost-effective healthcare benefits to those who serve the Church.”

John Servais, Senior Vice President of Benefits Policy and Design at CPG, commented, “This past year was another solid year for the DHP. We continued to contain the rising cost of healthcare while providing meaningful plan choices to Episcopal employers and excellent customer service to individuals who are covered under our plans. Participation in the DHP remained strong, which allowed us to negotiate competitive rates with best-in-class networks like Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna HealthCare, and Kaiser Permanente.”

Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer at CPG, added, “We are committed to helping the Church navigate the changing healthcare landscape. The DHP is fully compliant with the Affordable Care Act and we continue to monitor the ongoing debate over healthcare reform to see what, if any, impact it has on our plans. We hope individuals will read the DHP Annual Report and will remain confident that the Medical Trust is continuing to realize the potential of the DHP as passed by General Convention in 2009.”

About The Denominational Health Plan

The DHP, established in July 2009 by the General Convention of the Episcopal Church through Resolution 2009-A177 and its associated canon, continues to help domestic dioceses, parishes and other institutions subject to the authority of the Episcopal Church control the rising costs of healthcare. The 2017 Annual Report summarizes recent developments with the DHP. www.cpg.org/2017DHP

About The Episcopal Church Medical Trust

The Episcopal Church Medical Trust is an employee healthcare benefits organization that utilizes market-leading health networks to offer benefit plans for active clergy and lay employees, seminarians, and eligible dependents and Medicare Supplement Health Plan options to retirees and eligible spouses. Benefits and offerings include health, pharmacy, dental, and vision plans; an employee assistance program; health advocate, and travel protection services. www.cpg.org/medicaltrust

About The Church Pension Fund

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) is a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church. CPF and its affiliated companies, collectively the Church Pension Group (CPG), provide retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for its clergy and lay employees. CPG also serves the Episcopal Church by providing property and casualty insurance as well as book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Episcopal Church. www.cpg.org

