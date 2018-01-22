Church Pension Group Releases 2017 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report

The
Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services
organization that serves the Episcopal Church, recently released The
Episcopal Church Medical Trust (Medical Trust) 2017 Denominational
Health Plan (DHP) Annual Report. Individuals can view the report in English and
Spanish
at www.cpg.org/2017DHP.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006389/en/
The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, recently released The Episcopal Church Medical Trust (Medical Trust) 2017 Denominational Health Plan (DHP) Annual Report. Individuals can view the report at www.cpg.org/2017DHP.
“The DHP is an excellent example of effective collaboration between CPG
and the General Convention of the Episcopal Church,” said Mary
Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPG. “The
General Convention’s decision to consolidate healthcare purchasing power
with the Medical Trust and to pursue parity in cost sharing among
eligible clergy and lay employees has made it possible for the Medical
Trust to provide responsive, comprehensive, and cost-effective
healthcare benefits to those who serve the Church.”
John Servais, Senior Vice President of Benefits Policy and Design at
CPG, commented, “This past year was another solid year for the DHP. We
continued to contain the rising cost of healthcare while providing
meaningful plan choices to Episcopal employers and excellent customer
service to individuals who are covered under our plans. Participation in
the DHP remained strong, which allowed us to negotiate competitive rates
with best-in-class networks like Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna
HealthCare, and Kaiser Permanente.”
Frank
Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer at CPG, added, “We are committed
to helping the Church navigate the changing healthcare landscape. The
DHP is fully compliant with the Affordable Care Act and we continue to
monitor the ongoing debate over healthcare reform to see what, if any,
impact it has on our plans. We hope individuals will read the DHP Annual
Report and will remain confident that the Medical Trust is continuing to
realize the potential of the DHP as passed by General Convention in
2009.”
About The Denominational Health Plan
The DHP, established in July 2009 by the General Convention of the
Episcopal Church through Resolution 2009-A177 and its associated canon,
continues to help domestic dioceses, parishes and other institutions
subject to the authority of the Episcopal Church control the rising
costs of healthcare. The 2017 Annual Report summarizes recent
developments with the DHP. www.cpg.org/2017DHP
About The Episcopal Church Medical Trust
The Episcopal Church Medical Trust is an employee healthcare benefits
organization that utilizes market-leading health networks to offer
benefit plans for active clergy and lay employees, seminarians, and
eligible dependents and Medicare Supplement Health Plan options to
retirees and eligible spouses. Benefits and offerings include health,
pharmacy, dental, and vision plans; an employee assistance program;
health advocate, and travel protection services. www.cpg.org/medicaltrust
About The Church Pension Fund
The Church Pension Fund (CPF) is a financial services organization that
serves the Episcopal Church. CPF and its affiliated companies,
collectively the Church Pension Group (CPG), provide retirement, health,
life insurance, and related benefits for its clergy and lay employees.
CPG also serves the Episcopal Church by providing property and casualty
insurance as well as book and music publishing, including the official
worship materials of the Episcopal Church. www.cpg.org
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006389/en/