Cinnamon Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Cinnamon
Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in
this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors
influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing
models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability
matrix for the agro
commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down
the data and analysis behind the procurement of cinnamon and acts as an
all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
“APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of cinnamon
consumption during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing
population and affordability of the spice among consumers,” says
SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, the increasing demand
for cinnamon for the preparation of spirits is expected to be a major
growth driver for the global cinnamon market,” added Kowshik.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cinnamon
Market:
-
The increasing adoption of cinnamon oil to improve gut health in
poultry
-
Growing importance of sustainable sourcing of cinnamon
-
The rising adoption of backward integration by suppliers to ensure
food safety
The increasing adoption of cinnamon oil to improve gut health in
poultry:
Cinnamon oil is increasingly being used in poultry feed as it is found
to be effective in treating diseases of the intestinal tract in the
animal such as coccidiosis and salmonellosis. The use of cinnamon oil to
improve the gut health in poultry is exceptionally high in major poultry
production countries such as the US, China, Brazil, and EU countries.
Moreover, the growing demand for cinnamon oil is expected to lead to the
adoption of advanced technologies for processing of cinnamon oil and
increase its availability.
Growing importance of sustainable sourcing of cinnamon:
Globally, the sustainability requirements of suppliers have increased as
it is becoming essential for buyers. To cater to the demands the
suppliers are increasingly investing in certified cinnamon. However,
certifications are expensive, and suppliers are working on collaborating
with buyers to discuss opportunities for certifications. The rise in
availability of sustainably sourced products will also help the buyers
in achieving their sustainability goals for end-products.
The rising adoption of backward integration by suppliers to ensure
food safety:
An increasing number of suppliers in the cinnamon market space are
adopting backward integration to ensure food safety in the supply chain.
They are also focusing on practices such as integrated pest management
to control farm practices and agricultural inputs to produce the
required quality of cinnamon. Adopting backward integration helps the
suppliers to have better control over food safety at various levels.
