Cipher Block (CBK) : Initiator Win Fred Attends the GBBC Dinner Party in Davos on Invitation

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 23, the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) opened in Davos, Switzerland. More than 3,000 people from over 100 nations attended this forum, including 70 heads of states or governments, and 38 heads of important international organizations.

The Davos Forum, i.e. the World Economic Forum (WEF) since 1971, is a non-profit organization committed to improving the state of the world through public-private cooperation. It gathers opinion leaders from all walks of life to discuss a different theme every year, in order to promote action. The theme of this year is "Creating a Shared future in a Featured World." This year, blockchain and digital currency also became top topics for discussion. Several related panel discussions were put on the agenda.

Cipher Block(CBK) team was invited to attend this forum, to discuss chain block technology innovation and digital currency regulation with relevant experts and scholars, discuss Cipher Block(CBK) finance and network security, the establishment of a trusty safe financial data value network based on blockchain and the core value of Cipher Block (CBK) financial data value network with global elites. As a distributed digital asset ledger based on decentralized financial data and distributed digital wallets, Cipher Block (CBK) creates a future digital asset trading financial data value network through the establishment of a transparent safe governance mechanism, to solve creditability, performance, security and other major problems in the financial asset ecology, realize a safe, credible, open ecology, realize a transparent financial value network available to everyone by abandoning the pursuit of centralization and combining distributed trading platform with decentralized settlement.

Cipher Block(CBK) aims to establish a trusty safe financial data value network based on blockchain, so that digital assets in all areas can be shared and exchanged freely and efficiently with mutual trust, so that information islands no longer exist, making blockchain provide more value for business and our life.

Cipher Block(CBK) (Trust Chen) builds a new financial system based on blockchain technology, can support multi-industry blockchain application and establish blockchain ledgers jointly maintained by all parties. It's a financial data value public blockchain created by Cipher Block (CBK) team and the bottom chain of Cipher Block (CBK) decentralized exchange, not only supporting the financial data exchange's high-frequency data exchanges, but also supporting the subsequent corporate application development. Application development on Cipher Block (CBK) not only can use the technical features of blockchain, but also can get multidimensional data support from the financial industry, creating valuable applications beneficial to people's livelihood.

Cipher Block(CBK) (Trust Chen) System, based on the chain structure and relay technology, can satisfy the speed and capacity requirements of blockchain multi-application interconnection. Through the introduction of smart contracts based on blockchain technology, more elements can be introduced to accelerate the popularization of blockchain technology and realize an era of trust-free secure digital economy.

