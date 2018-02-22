Log in
Cision : BulletinHealthcare Partners with The Infectious Diseases Society of America To Launch a New Daily News Briefing

02/22/2018 | 07:07am EST

BulletinHealthcare Partners with The Infectious Diseases Society of America To Launch a New Daily News Briefing

RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2018/PRNewswire / -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top medical associations, today announced that it has launched its latest briefing to members of The Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The briefing is distributed via email to a verified audience of over 11,000 infectious diseases physicians and scientists Monday through Friday at 8 am ET. The content of the briefing follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories by BulletinHealthcare's team of healthcare experts. The briefing focuses on the news most relevant to the nation's practicing infectious diseases experts.

  • IDSA and BulletinHealthcare

'We are proud to partner with IDSA, and in so doing, add an infectious diseases-endemic publication to BulletinHealthcare's collection of 34 daily briefings,' said Justin Fadgen, Chief Corporate Development Officer of BulletinHealthcare. 'This briefing marks the second new briefing BulletinHealthcare has launched this year, and we look forward to continuing to grow our verified audience - members of the country's premier medical societies.'

'With the Daily News Briefing, our members can start their morning with a quick, yet in depth, overview of the day's news that's relevant to their practice of infectious diseases medicine, whether it be in the public health, policy, scientific, or clinical arena. We're looking forward to providing this valuable member benefit,' said Chris Busky, CAE, CEO of IDSA.

Advertising opportunities in IDSA's Daily News Briefing are now available, including special founding advertiser packages for 2018.

About IDSA
The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) represents physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who specialize in infectious diseases. IDSA's purpose is to improve the health of individuals, communities, and society by promoting excellence in patient care, education, research, public health, and prevention relating to infectious diseases.

About BulletinHealthcare
BulletinHealthcare, a Cision® company, delivers to more than one million physicians, dentists, and HCPs-900,000+ of whom are U.S. based-a concise distillation of news and research related to their specialties. These daily briefings are unique, as they come under the brand of one of 29 medical associations-our partners.

Subscribers-the members of our partner associations-rely on these briefings to prepare them for the day ahead, and rate them among the top benefits of membership. This level of subscriber engagement, combined with BulletinHealthcare's scale, makes our briefings the most immediate and effective way for advertisers to reach healthcare providers in the U.S.

Media Contact:
Nick Bell
Vice President, Marketing Communications and Content
[email protected]

SOURCE BulletinHealthcare

Cision Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:06:34 UTC.

