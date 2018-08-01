City Pub : Notice of Interim Results

The City Pub Group plc
(the 'CPG' or the 'Company')
Notice of Interim Results
The City Pub Group plc, will be announcing its Interim Results for the six months ended 1 July 2018 on Thursday, 20 September 2018.
1 August 2018
|
Enquiries:
|
|
City Pub Group
Clive Watson, Chairman
Tarquin Williams, CFO
|
|
|
|
Instinctif Partners
Matthew Smallwood
Andy Low
|
+44(0)20 7457 2020
|
|
|
Liberum (Nomad & Joint Broker)
Chris Clarke
Trystan Cullen
Clayton Bush
|
+44(0)20 3100 2222
|
|
|
Berenberg (Joint Broker)
Chris Bowman
Toby Flaux
Marie Stolberg
|
+44 (0)20 3207 7800
Disclaimer
City Pub Group plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:42:08 UTC