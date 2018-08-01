Log in
City Pub : Notice of Interim Results

08/01/2018 | 11:43am CEST

The City Pub Group plc
(the 'CPG' or the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Results

The City Pub Group plc, will be announcing its Interim Results for the six months ended 1 July 2018 on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

1 August 2018

Enquiries:

City Pub Group

Clive Watson, Chairman

Tarquin Williams, CFO

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Andy Low

+44(0)20 7457 2020

Liberum (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Chris Clarke

Trystan Cullen

Clayton Bush

+44(0)20 3100 2222

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Chris Bowman

Toby Flaux

Marie Stolberg

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Disclaimer

City Pub Group plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:42:08 UTC
