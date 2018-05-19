City and Borough of Wrangell AK : Public Meeting - Evergreen Road Improvements & Pedestrian Access Project

PLEASE ATTEND THIS PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING FOR

Wrangell Evergreen Road Improvements & Pedestrian Access Project

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 / 6:00 PM at the Nolan Center



The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Labor & Workforce Development and SECON and other interested parties, will hold an informational meeting with local community officials to promote cooperation between the parties regarding local resources available for the upcoming construction project.

ADOT and SECON will provide a brief project description and timeline of the project, will discuss community impacts and opportunities, and will provide the ability for the public to register to receive project updates.