Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City and County of Denver : Date and Locations Set for Police Chief Search Community Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

The dates and locations for four community meetings the city will host to gather community feedback on what residents expect of Denver's next Police Chief have been announced.

The Police Chief Search Community Meetings will be held:

  • Tuesday, May 22, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Regis Groff Campus, 18250 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80249

  • Tuesday, May 29, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St., Denver, CO 80211

  • Tuesday, June 5, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Westwood Community Center (SWIC), 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

  • Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Windsor Gardens (Center Point), 597 S. Clinton St., Denver, CO 80247

The city has also set up an email address - [email protected] - as an additional platform for public input. Feedback emailed through Sunday, June 10 will be advanced to the Police Chief Search Committee, along with the input collected at the four community meetings, so that the committee may consider it as they work to identify candidates for consideration by Mayor Hancock.

Mayor Hancock announced the launch of the Police Chief application process and the members appointed to the Police Chief Search Committee on May 10.

Current and retired members of the Denver Police Department who have held a rank of Lieutenant or higher for at least five years can apply for the Police Chief appointment at www.denvergov.org/jobs until May 27.

The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a non-profit with more than 30 years of expertise in recruiting and identifying well-qualified candidates for the appointment of Police Chief, will review applicant submissions and advance a pool of qualified candidates to the Police Chief Search Committee. The committee will review the pool of candidates, interview individuals that meet the expectations established through community input, and advance candidates to the Mayor.

The members of the Police Chief Search Committee are:

  • Troy Riggs, Search Committee Chair and Executive Director of Public Safety
  • Councilwoman Kendra Black, Denver City Council, District 4
  • Councilman Christopher Herndon, Denver City Council, District 8
  • Ryan Brackley, Assistant District Attorney, Denver District Attorney's Office
  • Technician Tyrone Campbell, Denver Police Department
  • Linda Childears, President and CEO, Daniels Fund
  • Stephanie Donner, General Counsel, Galvanize Inc.
  • Detective Rachel Eid, Denver Police Department
  • Charlie Garcia, Executive Council Member, Colorado Bar Association Criminal Law Section
  • Reverend Terrence Hughes, President, Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance
  • L. Roger Hutson, President and CEO, HRM Resources III, LLC
  • Gerardo Lopez, Executive Director, Homies Unidos
  • John McMillian, Founder, Be Better Than Average
  • Nicole Melaku, Executive Director, Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition
  • Qusair Mohamedbhai, Partner, Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC
  • Daniel Ramos, Executive Director, One Colorado

Disclaimer

City and County of Denver, CO published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 20:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:15pCITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER : Date and Locations Set for Police Chief Search Community Meetings
PU
10:15pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : MAY 21 - New ‘Got Jobs?’ Campaign Demonstrates Dairy’s Substantial Impact on US Economy, States and Local Communities
PU
10:10pALBANY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Salt lick sausage company
PU
10:10pLAND O'LAKES : Press releases
PU
10:09pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Near 7-year High, With Fading Trade Tensions Offset By Italy Selloff
DJ
10:07pWall Street climbs on trade war truce
RE
10:05pINDIANA DEMOCRATIC PARTY : Rep. Braun’s tax hike to blame as Indiana’s skyrocketing gas price increases lead the nation
PU
10:05pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : J Bar B Foods Recalls Chicken Sausage Products due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen
PU
10:05pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, in Message to Pacific Regional Seminar, Stresses Need for Political Will in Completing Decolonization Agenda
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GAMESTOP CORP. : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: GameStop and Nordstrom

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.