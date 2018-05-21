City and County of Denver : Date and Locations Set for Police Chief Search Community Meetings

The dates and locations for four community meetings the city will host to gather community feedback on what residents expect of Denver's next Police Chief have been announced.

The Police Chief Search Community Meetings will be held:

Tuesday, May 22, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Regis Groff Campus, 18250 E. 51st Ave., Denver, CO 80249

Tuesday, May 29, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St., Denver, CO 80211

Tuesday, June 5, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Westwood Community Center (SWIC), 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Windsor Gardens (Center Point), 597 S. Clinton St., Denver, CO 80247

The city has also set up an email address - [email protected] - as an additional platform for public input. Feedback emailed through Sunday, June 10 will be advanced to the Police Chief Search Committee, along with the input collected at the four community meetings, so that the committee may consider it as they work to identify candidates for consideration by Mayor Hancock.

Mayor Hancock announced the launch of the Police Chief application process and the members appointed to the Police Chief Search Committee on May 10.

Current and retired members of the Denver Police Department who have held a rank of Lieutenant or higher for at least five years can apply for the Police Chief appointment at www.denvergov.org/jobs until May 27.

The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a non-profit with more than 30 years of expertise in recruiting and identifying well-qualified candidates for the appointment of Police Chief, will review applicant submissions and advance a pool of qualified candidates to the Police Chief Search Committee. The committee will review the pool of candidates, interview individuals that meet the expectations established through community input, and advance candidates to the Mayor.

The members of the Police Chief Search Committee are: