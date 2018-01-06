Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

City and County of Honolulu HI : 01/05/18 Sewer Work Jan. 8-12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 02:09am CET
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, January 5, 2018Media Contact: Markus Owens, ENV PIO, (808) 768-3454

Traffic Advisory: Sewer work in Honolulu next week

KAPOLEI, Hawai'i - The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public that traffic will be affected next week as crews rehabilitate wastewater pipes in the Honolulu area. City crews and contractors will conduct sewer pipe work on the following dates and locations:
  • Jan 8-12 (Pipe Repair) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 221 Paiwa St.
  • Jan 8 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 218 Azores St / 1749 Alewa Dr / 1740 Alewa Dr.
  • Jan 9 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 2176 N. School St / 1721 Alewa Dr / 1701 Alewa Dr.
  • Jan 10 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1851 Alewa Dr / 1641 Alewa Dr.
  • Jan 11 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1665 Akiaki Pl.
  • Jan 12 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1649 Akiaki Pl.
  • Jan 10 (CCTV) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1408 9 Ave.
  • Jan 11 (CCTV) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 3256 Loke Pl / 1774 Palolo Ave.
  • Jan 12 (CCTV) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1760 Palolo Ave.
  • Jan 8 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 45-007 Kuhonu Pl.
  • Jan 9 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 25 Waikalualoko Lp.
  • Jan 10 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 46 Waikalualoko Lp.
  • Jan 11 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 35 Waikalualoko Lp.
  • Jan 12 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 29 Waikalualoko Lp.
URL: Sewer Projects Construction Map

-END-

City and County of Honolulu, HI published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 01:09:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : ECC okays financing for RLNG-III pipeline project
05:24a HAMILTON BULLDOGS : Bulldogs look flat in 3-2 loss to north bay
04:19a COMPANIES IN NEW YORK 'OPEN' TO NEW PAYROLL TAX SYSTEM : state official
03:59a OFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Statement on the Conclusion of Meeting on the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) FTA
03:19a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : Weekly Roundup
03:12a Starz tells Altice to stop 'false' statements in carriage fight
02:59a CITY OF PUNTA GORDA FL : Precautionary boil water notification
02:58a U.S. company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
02:35a Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
02:20a Deutsche Bank to post third consecutive annual loss
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
2FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD : FIRST GLOBAL DATA : Provides Update on Series G Debentures
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : CES kicks off with no lead women speakers or code of conduct
4Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
5MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD : MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.