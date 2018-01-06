City and County of Honolulu HI : 01/05/18 Sewer Work Jan. 8-12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, January 5, 2018Media Contact: Markus Owens, ENV PIO, (808) 768-3454
Traffic Advisory: Sewer work in Honolulu next week
KAPOLEI, Hawai'i -
The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public that traffic will be affected next week as crews rehabilitate wastewater pipes in the Honolulu area. City crews and contractors will conduct sewer pipe work on the following dates and locations:
Jan 8-12 (Pipe Repair) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 221 Paiwa St.
Jan 8 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 218 Azores St / 1749 Alewa Dr / 1740 Alewa Dr.
Jan 9 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 2176 N. School St / 1721 Alewa Dr / 1701 Alewa Dr.
Jan 10 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1851 Alewa Dr / 1641 Alewa Dr.
Jan 11 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1665 Akiaki Pl.
Jan 12 (Pipe Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1649 Akiaki Pl.
Jan 10 (CCTV) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1408 9 Ave.
Jan 11 (CCTV) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 3256 Loke Pl / 1774 Palolo Ave.
Jan 12 (CCTV) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 1760 Palolo Ave.
Jan 8 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 45-007 Kuhonu Pl.
Jan 9 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 25 Waikalualoko Lp.
Jan 10 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 46 Waikalualoko Lp.
Jan 11 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 35 Waikalualoko Lp.
Jan 12 (MH Rehab) - 8:30 AM-3:30 PM: 29 Waikalualoko Lp.
URL: Sewer Projects Construction Map
