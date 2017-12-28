Log in
City and County of Honolulu HI : 12/27/17 1125 N. Nimitz SSO

12/28/2017 | 02:54am CET

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Markus Owens, ENV PIO: (808) 768-3454

Nimitz Highway sanitary sewer overflow

KAPOLEI - The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded today to a sanitary sewer overflow at 1125 North Nimitz Highway near Pier 38.

ENV received the call at 11:30 a.m., arrived at the site at 12:12 p.m., and stopped the spill at 12:42 p.m.

Debris plugged the sewer pipe causing an estimated 7,200 gallons of raw wastewater out a manhole. ENV recovered 1,000 gallons with a Vactor truck, while the remainder entered a storm drain that discharges into Honolulu Harbor.

The state Department of Health (DOH) was notified. Crews posted warning signs and cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the affected area.

DOH issued a Brown Water Advisory for the island of Oahu today due to heavy rains resulting in storm water runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

-END-

City and County of Honolulu, HI published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 01:54:07 UTC.

