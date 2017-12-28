Log in
City of Alhambra CA : Alhambra Historic Preservation Program Webpage

12/28/2017 | 02:39am CET

The City of Alhambra held its first community meeting to introduce and discuss a potential historic preservation program.

The presentation included four main topics:

  • Criteria for historic preservation
  • Creation of a survey of historic properties
  • Review process of possible historic properties
  • Incentives for rehabilitation projects deemed historic properties

View the presentation and continue to provide feedback on a potential historic preservation program by visiting the new webpage.

City of Alhambra, CA published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 01:39:05 UTC.

