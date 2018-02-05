City of Aliso Viejo CA : After-school transportation program for Aliso Viejo students

Did you know the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach offers an after-school transportation program from several Aliso Viejo schools? The City provides the club with $30,000 in Community Grant Funding for the transportation program the runs from Canyon Vista, Don Juan Avila, Oak Grove and Wood Canyon elementary schools as well as Aliso Viejo and Don Juan Avila middle schools and Aliso Niguel. The weekday Canyon Branch stays open to 6 pm and offers students an array of enrichment programs including STEAM.

For more information, visit http://bgclagunabeach.org/canyon-branch-old/4475658.