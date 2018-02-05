Log in
City of Aliso Viejo CA : After-school transportation program for Aliso Viejo students

02/05/2018 | 10:55pm CET

Did you know the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach offers an after-school transportation program from several Aliso Viejo schools? The City provides the club with $30,000 in Community Grant Funding for the transportation program the runs from Canyon Vista, Don Juan Avila, Oak Grove and Wood Canyon elementary schools as well as Aliso Viejo and Don Juan Avila middle schools and Aliso Niguel. The weekday Canyon Branch stays open to 6 pm and offers students an array of enrichment programs including STEAM.

For more information, visit http://bgclagunabeach.org/canyon-branch-old/4475658.

City of Aliso Viejo, CA published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:54:04 UTC.

