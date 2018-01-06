City of Annapolis MD : Water Main Breaks - Update at 1 p.m. on 1/6/18

Posted on: January 6, 2018

Water Main Breaks - Update at 1 p.m. on 1/6/18

These frigid temps are keeping our Public Works employees busy: Ongoing repair to water main in Cedar Ridge - estimated return of water service is now 3 p.m. This is NOT to be confused with another repair now underway on Fisk Circle off of Cedar Park Drive where the water will be turned off at this time to repair a water main. Estimated time of the disruption is 3 hours. And one more at this moment: Monroe Street - Water will be turned off to the Water Gate Apartments at approximately 2:30 PM toady so we can repair a water main on the premises. The water will be restored as soon as possible, estimate is 4 hours. We greatly appreciate everyone's patience and please stay warm and check on your neighbors.