City of Arlington Partners with Esports Venues to Open Esports Stadium Arlington, 100,000 Sq. Ft. Space for Competitive Gaming, This Fall

The City of Arlington is excited to announce plans for the Esports
Stadium Arlington, a state-of-the-art esports venue designed to draw
competitive players and fans from around the world. The 100,000
square-foot space, which would be the largest and most flexible esports
stadium in the country, is set to open its doors this fall in
Arlington’s world-class Entertainment District. Arlington is proud to be
home of the University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Rangers, Dallas
Cowboys and the WNBA’s Wings. But now, the city has set its sights on a
different, but rapidly growing, corner of the sports entertainment
market — competitive gaming. For more information, esportsstadium.gg
Mayor Jeff Williams announced the city’s innovative venture with Esports
Venues, LLC, during a news conference Wednesday at the Arlington
Convention Center, which would become home to Esports Stadium Arlington.
“Being on the forefront of new ideas and setting trends is in our DNA
and part of who we are as The American Dream City,” Williams said.
“Esports Stadium Arlington will further cement our city’s status as a
national and international tourist destination. Players and fans will
come here for the tournaments and they’ll stay even longer to experience
everything Arlington has to offer.”
By collaborating with award-winning sports and entertainment
architecture firm Populous, the City of Arlington and Esports Venues,
LLC, plans to invest $10 million into the Arlington Convention Center to
transform it into a stadium that offers the most immersive spectator
experience in the live esports event market.
“This esports stadium will transform the Arlington Convention Center and
position the city as the epicenter for esports in the heart of North
America,” said Brian Mirakian, senior principal at Populous. “Esports
fans will encounter a live experience unlike any other, by way of space
for up to 3,000 spectators, VIP amenities and year-round event
potential.”
The city’s proposed agreement with Esports Venues, LLC, includes an
initial 10-year lease with a 10-year renewal option. Arlington’s
renovation and equipment investments would be repaid through annual
lease payments, event revenue, stadium naming rights revenue and other
opportunities associated with catering to the esports industry.
In 2017, the global esports market was valued at nearly $493 million. By
2020, esports is estimated to be a $1.5 billion industry.
“Arlington’s ability to adapt to an emerging sports entertainment market
and readiness to make strategic investments to attract the esports
tournaments and other high-tech entertainment events reflects the city’s
drive to remain a thriving tourism destination,” said Ron Price,
Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO. “We are
creating the most unique and technologically advanced space available
for meetings and conventions in North Texas. The production capabilities
and technological innovations being introduced to the current facility
are like nothing the market has seen before. Arlington’s ability to
deliver an elevated customer experience can only serve to expand the
meeting and convention market for the city."
The stadium will be managed by NGAGE Esports, one of the nation’s
leaders in the field of entertainment marketing. NGAGE has a proven
track record of working with some of the world’s biggest companies to
combine social media, design, asset building, brand partnerships and
activations to optimize fan engagement.
“We are extremely excited for the opening of Arlington’s Esports
Stadium, and see it as nothing short of a milestone for the industry,”
said Jonathon Oudthone, president of NGAGE. “Our collaboration with the
City of Arlington will give Texas and American esports a platform worthy
of the vitality and impact it’s so swiftly developed.”
Arlington is already home to an active, engaged gaming community at the
University of Texas at Arlington.
The city’s planned stadium, which displays the adaptive re-use potential
of esports, would feature a major competition event space, gaming,
retail and social spaces, VIP hospitality, a broadcast studio and team
training areas.
About NGAGE Esports
NGAGE Esports, founded by Jonathon Oudthone, is a creative broadcast and
events management company, developing the basis for growth in all
aspects of the competitive gaming ecosystem. NGAGE works directly with
OpTic Gaming and the Houston Outlaws to produce exclusive events and
livestreams. We are part of the Infinite Esports & Entertainment family,
alongside GG Esports Academy and No Scope Media.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005302/en/