Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Artesia CA : Adds New Truck’s to its Fleet, Continues to Reduce Environmental Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 01:54am CET
In September 2017, the City Council approved the purchase of four 2018 GMC trucks that would take the place of multiple vehicles within the City's fleet that were manufactured in the 1980's.

The City Council's authorization to replace these vehicles with new, energy-efficient trucks furthers the City's goal of reducing its carbon footprint. The new fleet vehicles will use less fuel, produce lower emissions, run 125% more efficiently than their predecessors, and increase the overall efficiency of the work force. The current trucks get eight miles per gallon, and the new trucks get eighteen miles per gallon, allowing for a significant reduction in fuel costs for the Maintenance Department. In addition, the new trucks come with V6 engines which will produce significantly less emissions than the V8 engines they are replacing.

The City's new GMC 1500 Sierra trucks arrived in mid-December and are currently being prepped with City of Artesia decals, as well as light bars, and will soon be on the road around the City.

City of Artesia, CA published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 00:54:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34a STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Save money, energy with Palaszczuk Government appliance rebate
04:22a Oil prices slip away from 2015 highs, but market remains tight
03:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : China's first jet prototype moves places
03:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Easier access to station
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
03:15aDJChina Industrial Profits +14.9% in November Vs +25.1% in October
03:09a CITY OF PICO RIVERA CA : Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling
02:54a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China developing first smart oil carrier
02:47a Oil price rise underpins Canadian dollar, greenback steady
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
2TESLA : TESLA : to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover
3Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
4Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
5APPLE : APPLE : faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.