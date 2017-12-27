City of Artesia CA : Adds New Truck’s to its Fleet, Continues to Reduce Environmental Impact

In September 2017, the City Council approved the purchase of four 2018 GMC trucks that would take the place of multiple vehicles within the City's fleet that were manufactured in the 1980's.

The City Council's authorization to replace these vehicles with new, energy-efficient trucks furthers the City's goal of reducing its carbon footprint. The new fleet vehicles will use less fuel, produce lower emissions, run 125% more efficiently than their predecessors, and increase the overall efficiency of the work force. The current trucks get eight miles per gallon, and the new trucks get eighteen miles per gallon, allowing for a significant reduction in fuel costs for the Maintenance Department. In addition, the new trucks come with V6 engines which will produce significantly less emissions than the V8 engines they are replacing.

The City's new GMC 1500 Sierra trucks arrived in mid-December and are currently being prepped with City of Artesia decals, as well as light bars, and will soon be on the road around the City.

