City of Bismark ND : Lane Reduction - 7th Street Between Rosser Avenue and Broadway Avenue

0
05/21/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

Starting at 9:00 am, Wednesday, May 23, 7th Street will be reduced to 3-lanes, southbound between Rosser Avenue and Broadway Avenue to make traffic signal repairs.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day, Wednesday, May 23rd.

Access into Sanford Medical Center will be maintained, though the access width will be reduced significantly.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use extreme caution near the work area.

During peak traffic periods, drivers can expect congestion in the work area.

Traffic is asked to seek alternate routes.

Your patience is greatly appreciated.

City of Bismark, ND published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
