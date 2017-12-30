Log in
City of Buda TX : Freezing Temperatures/Possibility of Freezing Drizzle

12/30/2017 | 06:44pm CET

We are expecting freezing temperatures this weekend. A cold front will bring arctic air to the region just in time for New Years Eve. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on New Year's Eve are expected to drop into the upper 20's to upper 30's by midnight. However, the wind chill will make it feel like the teens to upper 20's as the New Year rings in. There is a slight chance of drizzle behind the front New Year's Eve afternoon and night. Some locations across the Hill Country could see patchy freezing drizzle develop late New Year's Eve afternoon and evening, possibly expanding farther south out of the Hill Country after midnight. If we do see freezing drizzle, accumulations would be light and limited mainly to elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses.

The City of Buda Public Works Department is on stand-by and will sand City streets if necessary. Our Parks and Recreation Department is also on stand-by. Our biggest concerns are freezing water fountains, along with the restrooms at City Park. There is the possibility that we will shut down the City Park restrooms on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, as well as the dog park fountains

With the anticipated freezing temperatures, it is important to keep your water pipes from freezing. Freezing pipes can bust and be very expensive to replace. It's a good idea to drip your faucets and wrap all exposed pipes. Below are some additional tips to keep in mind.

  • Keep the heat turned on
  • Allow faucets to drip
  • Keep interior doors open
  • Seal up cracks and holes
  • Apply heating tape
  • Add extra insulation

It is also very important that your pets have appropriate shelter from the freezing temperatures. As part of our Animal Ordinance, we've included the animal care portion below.

Sec. 4.04.005 Animal care
(f) An animal's owner shall provide the animal with shelter that:
(1) Is large enough for the animal to enter, stand, turnaround, and lie down in a natural manner; a structure with three sides, a roof and a floor that prevents rain or other precipitation from entering; or a structure of dome, or other, shape with a floor that provides the animal with shelter from all weather conditions;
(2) Keeps the animal dry;
(3) Provides the animal with natural or artificial shade from direct sunlight;
(4) Protects the animal from excessive heat and cold and other adverse weather conditions;
(5) Is adequately ventilated; and
(6) Large livestock shall be exempted.

City of Buda, TX published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 17:44:00 UTC.

