City of Buda TX : Winter Storm Warning in Effect From Midnight Tonight to 6 PM Tuesday

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM TUESDAY

TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED - Our Public Works Department will be prepping for the winter weather.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Winter Storm Warning for freezing rain and sleet, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* WHAT...Significant icing possible. The ice will result in dangerous travel conditions for late Monday night through the day on Tuesday. Total ice accumulations of up around one tenth of an inch are expected with isolated totals up to one quarter inch.

* WHERE...All of South Central Texas

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the wintry precipitation and the impacts of accumulating freezing rain, sleet, and snow, the temperatures will be very cold. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by Tuesday afternoon and with strong north winds windchill values could drop into the teens. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures continue to drop some single digit windchill values will be possible in the Hill Country.

* TIMING...12 AM through 6 PM Tuesday

* MAIN IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions

With the anticipated winter storm, it is important to keep your water pipes from freezing. Freezing pipes can bust and be very expensive to replace. It's a good idea to drip your faucets and wrap all exposed pipes. Below are some additional tips to keep in mind.

Keep the heat turned on

Allow faucets to drip

Keep interior doors open

Seal up cracks and holes

Apply heating tape

Add extra insulation

It is also very important that your pets have appropriate shelter from the freezing temperatures. As part of our Animal Ordinance, we've included the animal care portion below.

Sec. 4.04.005 Animal care

(f) An animal's owner shall provide the animal with shelter that:

(1) Is large enough for the animal to enter, stand, turnaround, and lie down in a natural manner; a structure with three sides, a roof and a floor that prevents rain or other precipitation from entering; or a structure of dome, or other, shape with a floor that provides the animal with shelter from all weather conditions;

(2) Keeps the animal dry;

(3) Provides the animal with natural or artificial shade from direct sunlight;

(4) Protects the animal from excessive heat and cold and other adverse weather conditions

(5) Is adequately ventilated; and

(6) Large livestock shall be exempted.