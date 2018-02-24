City of Calgary : Calgary Fire Department responds to early evening garage fire

At Approximately 8 pm this evening the Calgary Fire Department responded to a garage fire on 6A Street NE. Upon arrival, the crews encountered a fully involved detached garage with two vehicles inside as well as a man who was suffering from a second degree burn to his lower leg. The crews attended to the injury and at the same time took up a defensive posture to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent structures. The patient was handed over to AHS who treated on scene and then transported. The fire was contained to the structure of origin and there were no other injuries. At the present time crews remain on scene dealing with hot spots. As a reminder to the citizens of Calgary, gasoline and its fumes are highly flammable and should only be used as a motor fuel, never as a solvent or a degreaser.

