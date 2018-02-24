Log in
City of Calgary : Calgary Fire Department responds to early evening garage fire

02/24/2018 | 05:02am CET

At Approximately 8 pm this evening the Calgary Fire Department responded to a garage fire on 6A Street NE. Upon arrival, the crews encountered a fully involved detached garage with two vehicles inside as well as a man who was suffering from a second degree burn to his lower leg. The crews attended to the injury and at the same time took up a defensive posture to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent structures. The patient was handed over to AHS who treated on scene and then transported. The fire was contained to the structure of origin and there were no other injuries. At the present time crews remain on scene dealing with hot spots. As a reminder to the citizens of Calgary, gasoline and its fumes are highly flammable and should only be used as a motor fuel, never as a solvent or a degreaser.

-30-

City of Calgary published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 04:01:14 UTC.

