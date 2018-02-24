City of Chandler AZ : Environmental Art & Calendar Contest seeks entries Read More ...

Feb. 23, 2018

Environmental Art & Calendar Contest seeks entries

Fourth grade students who are home schooled or attend public, private or charter schools in Chandler are encouraged to participate in the City's 15th Annual Environmental Art Contest. The contest asks students to draw colorful pictures promoting recycling, water conservation or storm water pollution prevention in Chandler.

The contest is an opportunity for students to learn more about environmental stewardship in their community and can become a catalyst for environmental education in the classroom, as the City offers classroom presentations and curriculum about conservation topics.

The City recently distributed contest rules and entry forms to fourth grade teachers in Chandler and is hoping to reach home schooled children as well.

'Students are encouraged to make sure their entries include artwork and messaging that will encourage Chandler residents to recycle, conserve water and keep streets and storm drains clean,' said Traci Conaway, Chandler's recycling coordinator. 'We look forward to seeing Chandler kids' creativity!'

Entry forms and rules can be found on the Kids for Conservation page at www.chandleraz.gov. The deadline for submittals is March 9, and entries are judged on creativity, content, and colorfulness.

Selected drawings will be featured in an environmental calendar and poster and also may appear in newsletters, social media, on recycling trucks and the City's website. For more information, contact Traci Conaway at 480-782-3510.