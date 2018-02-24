Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Chandler AZ : Environmental Art & Calendar Contest seeks entries Read More ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:07am CET
Feb. 23, 2018

Environmental Art & Calendar Contest seeks entries

Fourth grade students who are home schooled or attend public, private or charter schools in Chandler are encouraged to participate in the City's 15th Annual Environmental Art Contest. The contest asks students to draw colorful pictures promoting recycling, water conservation or storm water pollution prevention in Chandler.

The contest is an opportunity for students to learn more about environmental stewardship in their community and can become a catalyst for environmental education in the classroom, as the City offers classroom presentations and curriculum about conservation topics.

The City recently distributed contest rules and entry forms to fourth grade teachers in Chandler and is hoping to reach home schooled children as well.
'Students are encouraged to make sure their entries include artwork and messaging that will encourage Chandler residents to recycle, conserve water and keep streets and storm drains clean,' said Traci Conaway, Chandler's recycling coordinator. 'We look forward to seeing Chandler kids' creativity!'

Entry forms and rules can be found on the Kids for Conservation page at www.chandleraz.gov. The deadline for submittals is March 9, and entries are judged on creativity, content, and colorfulness.

Selected drawings will be featured in an environmental calendar and poster and also may appear in newsletters, social media, on recycling trucks and the City's website. For more information, contact Traci Conaway at 480-782-3510.

City of Chandler, AZ published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:06:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aCHICAGO BLACKHAWKS : Brent Seabrook Custom Collection
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aBLOCKCHAIN : SANJEEV SEENATH II Looks At Bitcoin And What It Is
AQ
12:56aTreasury Official, Critical of Parts of Tax Law, Quits
DJ
12:37aUN UNITED NATIONS : Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
PU
12:27aUNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE : International service role for UD professor
PU
12:25aWith rates low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession
RE
12:22aWith rates low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession
RE
12:19aU.S. to discuss trade disputes with China economic official next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Billionaire investor Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board
2NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
3NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) : NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial ..
4Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. &ndas..
5BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : BAKER HUGHES A GE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.