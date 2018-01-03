City of Crystal Lake IL : Subzero Temperatures Cause Refuse Collection Delays

Subzero Temperatures Cause Refuse Collection Delays

Crystal Lake - Due to subzero temperatures, MDC Environmental Services is having fuel issues for trucks servicing the area. Several trucks are working in Crystal Lake today, but not all refuse will be collected. Crews will resume collections where they leave off first thing tomorrow. It is hoped that service in Crystal Lake will be caught up by sometime Thursday.

Please watch the City's Website and Facebook Page for changes in status of collection for this week. We apologize for the inconvenience.

