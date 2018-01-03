Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Crystal Lake IL : Subzero Temperatures Cause Refuse Collection Delays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:19pm CET

Subzero Temperatures Cause Refuse Collection Delays

Crystal Lake - Due to subzero temperatures, MDC Environmental Services is having fuel issues for trucks servicing the area. Several trucks are working in Crystal Lake today, but not all refuse will be collected. Crews will resume collections where they leave off first thing tomorrow. It is hoped that service in Crystal Lake will be caught up by sometime Thursday.

Please watch the City's Website and Facebook Page for changes in status of collection for this week. We apologize for the inconvenience.

###

City of Crystal Lake, IL published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:19:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pDJCORRECT : US MBA Market Index For Dec 22 Week -3.5% At 366.1; Prev Week 379.2
05:44p MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE OF MOROCCO : Quoting of Treasury bonds on electronic trading platform E-Bond Morocco (03/01/2018)
05:44p RGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Far-Left Dems Embrace Major Tax Hikes In Minnesota Governor’s Race
05:44p KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : Represents Morgan Stanley, Financial Advisor to SCANA in Connection with its Merger with Dominion Energy for $14.6 Billion
05:44p O&R : Preparation Key to Coping with Frigid Temps
05:43p Global shares hit record highs; dollar rallies
05:43p Global shares hit record highs; dollar rallies
05:43p Global shares hit record highs; dollar rallies
05:41p Oil hits two-and-a-half year highs on Iran tensions, upbeat economic data
05:40p Oil hits 2-1/2-highs on Iran tensions, upbeat economic data
Latest news "Economy & Forex"