City of Crystal Lake IL : Subzero Temperatures Cause Refuse Collection Delays

Subzero Temperatures Cause Refuse Collection Delays
Crystal Lake - Due to subzero temperatures, MDC Environmental Services is having fuel issues for trucks servicing the area. Several trucks are working in Crystal Lake today, but not all refuse will be collected. Crews will resume collections where they leave off first thing tomorrow. It is hoped that service in Crystal Lake will be caught up by sometime Thursday.
Please watch the City's Website and Facebook Page for changes in status of collection for this week. We apologize for the inconvenience.
City of Crystal Lake, IL published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:19:01 UTC.