City of Dallas TX : Things to Do, See, & Learn with Dallas Park and Recreation

January 20 - 21 | 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Take a trip to Fair Park and explore Jurassic Quest's ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Over 80 dinosaurs are on display including some that walk a few available to ride! Visitors of all ages can go on T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs, enjoy the 'Dino Bounce' area with inflatable mazes, transform into an allosaurus with face painting, get creative at Dino crafts plus delight in learning more about these ancient creatures. Tickets and parking information at Fairpark.org.