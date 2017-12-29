City of Dubuque IA : Pro Shop Hours / 2018 BHGC Season Passes on Sale thru TODAY / December Sale

During the month of December, the Bunker Hill Pro Shop hours will be as follows: Monday / Wednesday / Friday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Pro Shop hours and times may vary during the months of January, February and March. Be sure to check our website or call the Pro Shop at 563-589-4261 for current hours and merchandise sales.

During the month of December, we are having a 'Stocking Stuffer' Sale - 40% off all socks, gloves, hats and more! Feel free to stop by during the above times and purchase golf merchandise, gift cards, as well as your 2018 Bunker Hill Golf Course season membership (on sale thru TODAY - Friday, December 29th, 2017).

Don't forget to reserve your 2018 Bunker Hill Golf Course Golf Outings! If you're interested in private golf lessons with Golf Pro, Mike Sullivan, cost is $50 each or a series of five for $200.

The Bunker Hill Clubhouse is available for party rentals and meetings all winter.

If you have any questions, please contact the Pro Shop at 563-589-4261 or the Leisure Services Department at 563-589-4263.