City of Eastvale CA : Red Flag Warning In Effect Today

From the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the mountains of Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, the Inland Empire and the San Gorgonia Pass through 1:00 p.m. today.

Moderate offshore flow will bring gusty north to northeast winds and low humidities through this morning along and near coastal mountain slopes of San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange Counties with critical fire weather conditions. Onshore flow will return during the afternoon with humidities beginning to recover by late afternoon. Humidities will recover more rapidly tonight as onshore flow strengthens.

WIND: Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the Inland Empire below the Cajon Pass and along and near the coastal slopes of the Santa Ana mountains.

Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the Inland Empire below the Cajon Pass and along and near the coastal slopes of the Santa Ana mountains. TIMING: Strongest winds from after sunrise through mid morning with with lowest humidities after mid morning.

Strongest winds from after sunrise through mid morning with with lowest humidities after mid morning. LOCATION: Strongest winds along lower coastal mountain slopes and below passes and canyons.

Strongest winds along lower coastal mountain slopes and below passes and canyons. HUMIDITY: Falling to 15 to 25 percent around sunrise...and around 10 percent by late morning.

Falling to 15 to 25 percent around sunrise...and around 10 percent by late morning. OUTLOOK: Northeast winds will diminish by early this afternoon. Weak onshore flow will develop during afternoon with humidities beginning to recover by late afternoon.

Northeast winds will diminish by early this afternoon. Weak onshore flow will develop during afternoon with humidities beginning to recover by late afternoon. IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided. The winds will make driving difficult...especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and other debris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

For additional weather information visit: http://www.weather.gov/