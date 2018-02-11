Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Eastvale CA : Red Flag Warning In Effect Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 08:10pm CET

From the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the mountains of Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, the Inland Empire and the San Gorgonia Pass through 1:00 p.m. today.

Moderate offshore flow will bring gusty north to northeast winds and low humidities through this morning along and near coastal mountain slopes of San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange Counties with critical fire weather conditions. Onshore flow will return during the afternoon with humidities beginning to recover by late afternoon. Humidities will recover more rapidly tonight as onshore flow strengthens.

  • WIND: Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the Inland Empire below the Cajon Pass and along and near the coastal slopes of the Santa Ana mountains.
  • TIMING: Strongest winds from after sunrise through mid morning with with lowest humidities after mid morning.
  • LOCATION: Strongest winds along lower coastal mountain slopes and below passes and canyons.
  • HUMIDITY: Falling to 15 to 25 percent around sunrise...and around 10 percent by late morning.
  • OUTLOOK: Northeast winds will diminish by early this afternoon. Weak onshore flow will develop during afternoon with humidities beginning to recover by late afternoon.
  • IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided. The winds will make driving difficult...especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and other debris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

For additional weather information visit: http://www.weather.gov/

City of Eastvale, CA published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 19:10:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36p ECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Statement on the post-election violence in Guinea
10:06p UNITED STATES COAST GUARD 8TH DISTRICT HEARTLAND : Coast Guard responding to oil spill
09:41p DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Why Australian Families Need Their Senate To Vote For Business Tax Cuts
08:46p IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by IMF Managing Director on Meeting with HH Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
08:25p Renault board member quits ahead of CEO succession meeting
08:10p CITY OF EASTVALE CA : Red Flag Warning In Effect Today
07:30p U S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Department of Defense Press Briefings on the President's Fiscal Year 2019 Defense Budget
07:12p CBOE : Conducts First Settlement of Cboe Bitcoin Futures
07:01p IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by IMF Managing Director on Meeting with HH Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
05:54p Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
23M : MINNESOTA VS. 3M: A guide to the $5 billion mega-trial
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Emirates firms up $16 billion order for A380 superjumbos
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 06/2018.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.